Sellersburg, IN

WRBI Radio

Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman

— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
SUNMAN, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot and killed on Newport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found a man shot. EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in shooting near Buechel neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday evening, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Newport Road around 6 p.m. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
SELLERSBURG, IN
#Southern Indiana#Indiana State Police#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#Isp
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Body of man pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is being conducted by Louisville Metro police after the body of a man was discovered in the Ohio River late Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported to MetroSafe that they had seen what appeared to be a body in the water at the upper locks. LMPD River Patrol responded to the area and found the man’s body.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

41-year-old Sellersburg woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer in Scott County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North early Wednesday. It happened around 1:15 a.m. in northern Scott County, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Indiana State Police investigators were called to assist the Scott County Sheriff's Department with a crash involving two vehicles near the 32 mile marker in the northbound lanes.
SELLERSBURG, IN
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Body pulled from Ohio River near McAlpine Locks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Louisville Metro police said they got a call around 10 p.m. Thursday saying someone saw what looked like a body near the McAlpine Locks in Louisville. Police said a river patrol unit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police investigate man found dead in Paoli

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police found a deceased man in Paoli, IN Tuesday morning. Police say they received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a man who was unresponsive at the 800 block of North Gospel Street. When officers arrived, they found a man laying across...
PAOLI, IN
wfft.com

Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Man arrested after video shows him threatening children on JCPS bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is in jail, accused of going onto a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school bus last month and threatening students. Police say a video circulating on social media shows Delvontae King threatening a girl, and then the entire bus, as the driver tries to usher him out.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY

