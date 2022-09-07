Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Driver dies weeks after Central Avenue crash that also killed passenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After spending the last several weeks in the hospital, the driver involved in the fatal Central Avenue crash has died. Watch our coverage of the crash in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said that they were notified on Friday that the driver died on...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Algonquin Parkway crash kills 22-year-old woman, severely injures another; charges expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 2:30 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a crash involving a car on Algonquin Parkway just west of where it passes under Interstate 264.
Wave 3
Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the driver involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has died. The crash happened Aug. 17 just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. Police said the car with the victims was...
WRBI Radio
Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman
— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot and killed on Newport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found a man shot. EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
WLKY.com
Victim of wrong-way crash on I-65 speaks out, says he hopes driver reflects on his actions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One victim of a wrong-way crash that left one man dead, multiple people injured and a man behind bars said he hopes the driver reflects on his actions. Bradley Grachek said he was driving south when police said Thoma Catalina was driving northbound near the Watterson and caused a crash that left one person dead and three others injured.
WLKY.com
Man killed in shooting near Buechel neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday evening, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Newport Road around 6 p.m. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.
953wiki.com
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65
Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Wave 3
Body of man pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is being conducted by Louisville Metro police after the body of a man was discovered in the Ohio River late Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported to MetroSafe that they had seen what appeared to be a body in the water at the upper locks. LMPD River Patrol responded to the area and found the man’s body.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
wdrb.com
41-year-old Sellersburg woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer in Scott County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North early Wednesday. It happened around 1:15 a.m. in northern Scott County, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Indiana State Police investigators were called to assist the Scott County Sheriff's Department with a crash involving two vehicles near the 32 mile marker in the northbound lanes.
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
WLKY.com
Body pulled from Ohio River near McAlpine Locks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Louisville Metro police said they got a call around 10 p.m. Thursday saying someone saw what looked like a body near the McAlpine Locks in Louisville. Police said a river patrol unit...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police investigate man found dead in Paoli
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police found a deceased man in Paoli, IN Tuesday morning. Police say they received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a man who was unresponsive at the 800 block of North Gospel Street. When officers arrived, they found a man laying across...
wfft.com
Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
Wave 3
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after video shows him threatening children on JCPS bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is in jail, accused of going onto a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school bus last month and threatening students. Police say a video circulating on social media shows Delvontae King threatening a girl, and then the entire bus, as the driver tries to usher him out.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old Louisville man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an...
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
