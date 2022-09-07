Read full article on original website
KWQC
NAMI Walks fundraiser to step off Sept. 17
BETTENDORF,, Iowa (KWQC) -The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be hosting their annual fundraising event NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, Bettendorf. Lori Leipold talks about all aspect of the...
KWQC
Keeping kids on track academically post-COVID
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -As parents contemplate the second full school year after the onset of COVID, what should we do to ensure our kids are academically on track?. Jill Vokt, of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf outlines some issues parents should consider to enable them to be better advocates and find education help for their children, if necessary.
Muscatine Community Block Party Is Celebrating 12 Years Of Community Fun
For those who are looking for family fun in Muscatine, this Friday is their 12th Annual Community Block Party. It's a great after-work event to bring the family to and to start off your weekend. It's two hours of entertainment, food, prizes, and fun. This Friday, September 9th is Muscatine's...
KWQC
New event Patriot Hunts Riverfest launches in LeClaire Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new event called Patriot Hunts River Fest that will be held this weekend along LeClaire Levee. It is a fundraiser for a group called Patriot Hunts. Their mission is to help veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders enjoy the outdoors. Wendy Bloomingdale talks...
KCRG.com
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff members walked out at the Bohemian restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Saturday frustrated because they weren’t paid. Some of those employees have since been paid. But according to them, the damage was done when the owner was unable to pay them on time.
Clinton County launches new website
Clinton County has launched its new and improved county government website. The new website will continue to use the same web address and can be accessed by clicking here. “Overall, it will be a big improvement to our website in regards to efficiencies, ease of finding information as well as accessibility,” said Clinton County IT […]
KWQC
Clinton Co. website launched Wednesday
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Clinton County launched its new and improved county government website Wednesday. “Overall, it will be a big improvement to our website in regards to efficiencies, ease of finding information as well as accessibility,” said Clinton County IT Director Paul Banowetz. The new website will continue to...
Radio Iowa
U-I, ISU enrollments go in different directions for fall semester
Fall enrollment at the University of Iowa is up slightly, while Iowa State University saw another drop. ISU reports a decrease of 739 students for the fall semester, putting overall enrollment at 29,969. It is the sixth straight year fall enrollment has dropped in Ames since enrollment peaked in 2016 at 36,291 students.
kciiradio.com
Demolition Date set for Smouse House
The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation Commission approved the demolition on June 20th, citing its long-term vacancy, safety hazards, and the current estimate that it would cost over $1.5 million to renovate. At the July 5th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a demolition permit. However, the demolition could not ultimately be finalized until the National Register of Historic Places supported the demolition.
KWQC
Iowa releases spring standardized test results for public school children grades 3-11
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The State of Iowa released test score data Wednesday from standardized tests given to public school students last spring. The results from the 2021-22 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) show signs of recovery, but still some set-backs after remote learning and school disruptions from COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Education says students in grades 3-8 mainly returned to pre-pandemic levels in English and language arts. The results for eleventh grade students showed a decline in test scores compared to last year, dropping by four percentage points.
superhits106.com
Four COVID-19 Related deaths In Area
Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from August 31st to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death, as did Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Jones County in Iowa, reported two additional deaths. There were six people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of two from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. It was low in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
KWQC
QC airport to host Girls in Aviation Day on Sept. 24
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Quad Cities International Airport is teaming up with John Deere and Elliott Aviation to host its second-annual Girls in Aviation Day on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport’s cargo facility, 3200 69th Avenue, Moline. Ashleigh Davis, public relations and...
KWQC
Argrow’s House to host 5th annual gala at QC Botanical Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford joined Paula to talk about the non-profit’s 5th year anniversary celebration slated for Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
KWQC
Local health department official explains the new COVID bivalent booster
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The new bivalent COVID booster vaccinations are now available as a way to better immunize against the prevailing Omicron variants. Janet Hill, MPH, Chief Operating Officer and Public Information Officer at Rock Island County Health Department, discusses the latest guidelines related to COVID-19 as a new school year gets underway along with when and how to get the new bivalent COVID booster.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City
I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
KWQC
Cruise line’s maiden voyage exposes hundreds to the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Passengers on the “Viking Mississippi” received a warm welcome Wednesday afternoon when it docked for the first time in Davenport. On its maiden voyage, the cruise ship will take 386 people to seven states, starting from the Twin Cities in Minnesota down to New Orleans, Louisiana, and the middle of the Quad Cities.
Daily Iowan
Public Health Department finds dozens of restaurant health code violations
Johnson County Public Health found 46 health code violations across 23 businesses in Johnson County over the month of August. None of the violations were found in the four Iowa City restaurants investigated. Coralville. The Konomi Japanese Restaurant located on Quarry Road had six violations on Aug. 25. Five of...
Walcott Elementary School parents, community react to potential closure
WALCOTT, Iowa — In 1956, Walcott Elementary became part of the Davenport School District. Today, the school is in danger of being closed and converted into a junior high school. "Why would they do that?" asked Kirk Koberg, a member of Walcott City Council. "That's the question everybody is...
KWQC
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississipppi Valley Blues Society is set to bring in award-winning blues artists from around the U.S. to the Quad Cities next week for the organization’s annual Blues Fest celebration. Blues Fest is slated for Sept. 16-17 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport.
Facing record drought, Louisa, Des Moines County farmers say there's still hope
MORNING SUN, Iowa — Parts of Southeastern Iowa are experiencing the tenth driest summer on record. But after a wet spring, area farmers say the lack of late-summer moisture isn't erasing all hope heading into a busy harvest season. Since mid-July, rainfall has been scarce has sparse throughout Iowa's...
