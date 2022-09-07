ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Huntington Park to close as Avista works on rock relocation

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CO71_0hlucKxz00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Huntington Park will be closed from September 12-13 as Avista works on moving large amounts of rocks in the area.

Avista will be performing the rock relocation at the Monroe Street Dam. They will also assemble a crane to help move rocks in the area.

Large amounts of cobble and gravel have accumulated upstream of the Monroe Street Dam, so crews need to move them back down the river below the dam.

Avista moves the rocks every year or when necessary in accordance with federal and state permits. The rocks can damage the structure, interfering with power production.

“Public safety and protecting the surrounding environment are Avista’s top priorities as we do this work,” said Meghan Lunney, Spokane River license manager for Avista. “Redistributing the materials back into the river will allow them to continue to serve as a potential gravel source for trout spawning habitat in the Spokane River system.

Huntington Park will reopen on September 14 after the crane is built and the work area is secured to protect people.

The project as a whole is expected to take up to three weeks. Once the work is done, the park will close again to break down the crane.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Lands Council holding 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Lands Council will host the 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up later this month and is in need of volunteers. Hundreds of people are expected to join in to remove thousands of pounds of garbage from the river. They will be spread out throughout the University District, the downtown River Gorge area, Peacefully Valley, High Bridge Park, People’s Park and into Riverside State Park.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
KHQ Right Now

Officials: North Spokane house fire caused by smoking products

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch. SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville

SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KREM2

Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avista#Spokane River#Trout#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Rewritten
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

West Hills neighbors sue Catholic Charities, City of Spokane over affordable housing project

SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of people living in the West Hills neighborhood is suing over an affordable housing project slated for the old motel off Government Way. The lawsuit was filed by “Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods” and lists Catholic Charities, Dignity Housing, Empire Health, Sunset Health and the City of Spokane as defendants. “The due process the public comment...
SPOKANE, WA
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
HAYDEN, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHQ Right Now

Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My staff...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane list of events taking place this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures leave the summer heat behind, plenty of events are taking place in Spokane this week to commemorate the emerging fall season. This week take your loved ones to the Spokane County Interstate Fair, a new exhibit for Mexican Masks or a free concert at the Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC). There's also Shakespeare in the Park, a trail run at Mt. Spokane, a classic car show in Browne's Addition, or a benefit concert at the Rocket Market.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy