Huntington Park to close as Avista works on rock relocation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Huntington Park will be closed from September 12-13 as Avista works on moving large amounts of rocks in the area.

Avista will be performing the rock relocation at the Monroe Street Dam. They will also assemble a crane to help move rocks in the area.

Large amounts of cobble and gravel have accumulated upstream of the Monroe Street Dam, so crews need to move them back down the river below the dam.

Avista moves the rocks every year or when necessary in accordance with federal and state permits. The rocks can damage the structure, interfering with power production.

“Public safety and protecting the surrounding environment are Avista’s top priorities as we do this work,” said Meghan Lunney, Spokane River license manager for Avista. “Redistributing the materials back into the river will allow them to continue to serve as a potential gravel source for trout spawning habitat in the Spokane River system.

Huntington Park will reopen on September 14 after the crane is built and the work area is secured to protect people.

The project as a whole is expected to take up to three weeks. Once the work is done, the park will close again to break down the crane.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.