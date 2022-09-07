ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dropout recovery events scheduled

By Odessa American
A coalition of local education agencies are coming together to bring students who have dropped out back to school.

Ector County ISD, Odessa College GED program, Ector Acceleration Academies, Richard Milburn Academy and Catholic Charities Corey Learning Center GED program all offer ways for students to reconnect to school and earn a high school diploma, and all will be part of three community outreach events scheduled over the next week.

Students who have dropped out, and their parents, will be encouraged to visit any of these events and find out more about each opportunity so they can choose one that works best for them to resume their education.

>> Thursday, 2:30 – 7 p.m. at Music City Mall between At Home and the movie theater.

>> Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – noon at the ECISD Community Outreach Center, 301 E. Clements St.

>> Sept. 15 from 2:30 – 7 p.m. in the Odessa College Saulsbury Campus Center foyer.

During each of these times, a team of volunteers will be making home visits to speak with students who have dropped out, encouraging them to go to the sites listed above to learn about ways they can return to school and complete their high school education, a news release said.

Demand for a highly-skilled, highly-educated workforce continues to grow and earning a high school diploma is the first step for each student to complete, the release said.

