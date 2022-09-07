The postseason Atlanta Braves roster doesn’t need to have these three players on it. The Atlanta Braves are going to the postseason! Exactly whom they play, which spot they will have in the MLB postseason bracket, and how far they can go is yet to be determined. Regardless of those important facts, we do know the Braves are going to see some action in October with their season on the line as their magic number continues to shrink.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO