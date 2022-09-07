Read full article on original website
Should Eagles be worried about underdog Detroit Lions?
In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss whether the Eagles are the best bet on Sunday, and whether taking the points is the smart decision or if worried fans should take the money line.
Dan Campbell Reveals What He Told Sheila Hamp about 2022 Team
Read more on what Dan Campbell revealed to Sheila Hamp about the 2022 Detroit Lions.
Lions' Thursday Injury Report: 3 Players Miss Practice
Read more on the Detroit Lions' injury report released Thursday.
Darren Waller contract: Raiders sign star TE to extension at the buzzer
The Raiders inked their star tight end Darren Waller to a contract extension just days before the 2022 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Waller is one of the best tight ends in football, when healthy. However, his health has been a major concern in recent seasons. Yet, the...
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum
(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
3 Atlanta Falcons that must deliver week one against the Saints
If the Atlanta Falcons manage a week one upset win over the New Orleans Saints it will be one of the more impressive wins of the last half-decade. The Saints are headed into this game with the better roster on both sides of the ball with the Falcons searching for positional advantages.
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
WILX-TV
DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT
DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3. The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power...
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
3 Braves players who shouldn’t sniff the postseason roster
The postseason Atlanta Braves roster doesn’t need to have these three players on it. The Atlanta Braves are going to the postseason! Exactly whom they play, which spot they will have in the MLB postseason bracket, and how far they can go is yet to be determined. Regardless of those important facts, we do know the Braves are going to see some action in October with their season on the line as their magic number continues to shrink.
Braves magic number, explained: Atlanta closes in on a playoff spot (UPDATED)
The Atlanta Braves are chasing the New York Mets in the NL East. Just a half-game behind the team in Queens, NY, Atlanta could overtake them by the weekend. For now, here’s the Braves magic number to make the playoffs. The Braves have been red-hot since May, overcoming what...
Michigan football fan has insane sign collection to troll Urban Meyer, Buckeyes on FOX pregame
A Michigan fan went all-out to troll Urban Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. This is what college football is all about. Just a few months after he was let go as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in disgrace, FOX made a huge bet by bringing back Urban Meyer as a college football analyst.
Watch: The Detroit Lions Podcast wraps up Hard Knocks, previews Week 1
The final preseason episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon is now available for your watching and listening pleasure. Back in the normal Wednesday night time slot, this week’s show focuses on how the Lions sit entering the season. Injuries to the offensive line have already crept up, and we talk through the impact and the possible solution options already on the roster.
Jared Goff on relationship with Lions OC Ben Johnson: 'better than I could ever imagine'
Jared Goff did not have a great first season in Detroit. One of the big issues was his mismatched fit with Anthony Lynn, who began the 2021 season as the Lions offensive coordinator. Now the arrow is pointing up for Goff, and one big reason is new offensive coordinator Ben...
