Westerville Central boys soccer coach Dave Pence earns 200th career win

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
 2 days ago
As one of only two coaches to be with Westerville Central since it opened in 2003, Dave Pence has been a part of several achievements.

Pence reached his latest milestone as boys soccer coach by earning his 200th career win with a 2-0 victory at Reynoldsburg on Sept. 6. It happened on his 51st birthday.

“It’s special,” Pence said. “To have been with one program for that long, I’ve had so many special teams and great kids. It’s just a proud moment for the program and for the school to have someone that’s been there as long as I have to see how the school has grown, the sports have grown and how well everything is run. It’s something I won’t ever forget.”

Drew Drosos and Connor Gaines scored and Owen Palozzi made six saves as the Warhawks improved to 4-1-2.

Pence and Jason Loughman, who leads the boys track and field and boys cross country teams, are the only coaches who have been with the school since it opened.

Pence earned his first career win against Beechcroft on Aug. 28, 2003, his 100th against Dublin Scioto on Aug. 26, 2014, and his 150th against Thomas Worthington on Sept. 22, 2018. He also has guided Central to four consecutive Division I district finals and two district titles in the past three years.

“This means a lot to me,” Pence said. “My wife (Angie) and I have always been very involved with the community, especially Westerville Central. I love that place; I love the community.”

