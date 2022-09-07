ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin

This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts

We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Curly-Haired Girls Rave About This Miracle Leave-In Conditioner That Leaves Hair Unbelievably Soft

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone has a love-hate relationship with their hair. Like humans, it has its good days and it has its bad days. One thing that people count on to make them look and feel better is some good old-fashion nourishment with the best foods and a healthy amount of water.
HAIR CARE
Reader's Digest

I Tried Doe Magnetic Lashes—And I’ll Never Touch Traditional Falsies Again

I’m a sucker for trying new beauty products (Amazon’s best selling mascara or miracle makeup sponges, anyone?). But the truth is, I’m about as low maintenance as it comes for everyday beauty routines. Maybe it’s because I’m pretty average at applying makeup or simply can’t be bothered with a long beauty routine—probably a combination of the two. So, when it comes to something I consider to be a more advanced addition to a standard beauty routine, like false lashes, I steer clear.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

We tried Molton Brown’s new rose dunes range ahead of its launch – and we adore it

Molton Brown is a high street fragrance stalwart famous for scent blends including rhubarb and rose, black pepper, suede orris and coastal cypress and sea fennel. The brand’s unisex offerings span across luxurious buys like body lotion, hand wash, candles, bath oils and bubble bath, as well as eau de toilette and eau de parfum.So, after hearing about a new scent landing, which is also Molton Brown’s first ever rose and amber combination, we were pretty keen to find out more. The rose dunes collection includes an eau de toilette, eau de parfum, bath and shower gel and body lotion,...
LIFESTYLE
katzenworld.co.uk

How to Keep Those Cat Eyes Happy

If you have a cat, there’s no doubt you’ve been fascinated by its eyes. Cats have captivating and uniquely shaped pupils and interesting eye colouring. It’s also amazing how can they stare at you so intently without a hint of expression. Hopefully, you’ll be staring back into...
PETS
