Michael Buble’s Manager Told Him He’d Be a ‘Bigger Star’ if He Didn’t Have a Wife and Children

Michael Buble Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Work-life balance. Michael Bublé opened up about the challenges of raising a family while trying to expand his career.

“You can’t do both successfully. Relatively, you can have success, but I think one always suffers,” the “Feeling Good” singer, 46, shared on “That Gaby Roslin” podcast on Monday, September 5. “It’s funny, if you talk to my manager, he’s a beautiful guy but he’s managed a lot of big careers … he’d say flat out, ‘If Bublé didn’t get married and have those kids he’d be a bigger star, easily, truthfully.’”

The Canada native continued: “My manager always says to me, ‘It isn’t tough to make the decisions kid, it’s tough to live with the consequences of those decisions, so can you live with the consequences of that Mike? If you put your family first it’s going to hurt our career in those countries, what do you think?’ And, of course, for me, it sucks as I’m telling you here that I’m thinking about it all the time and I’m sitting in bed thinking, ‘Oh, damn.’”

Luisana Lopilato Courtesy of Luisana Lopilato/Instagram

The jazz crooner and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, tied the knot in 2011 after meeting in 2008 when they were introduced at a concert. The pair share Noah, 9, Elias, 6, Vida, 4, and an infant, Cielo, whom they welcomed in August.

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” performer continued during the podcast interview by noting that his latest album, Higher, charted well in the U.K., but was less successful in Italy and Holland — something he attributes to not being able to promote there.

“Since I came to the U.K. to do that press it meant that on that trip I didn’t go to Holland or Italy, I had to make the choice, ‘OK where will I spend the time,’” the Grammy winner added. “That probably wasn’t great for Italy, wasn’t great for the chart numbers in Italy, Holland could have been better, that’s kind of what I mean.”

Courtesy of Michael Buble/Instagram

Though he may struggle with balancing his work and family life, Bublé continues to celebrate the children he shares with Lopilato, 35, on social media.

“From love comes life, light and her … our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” the couple announced via Instagram on August 19 following their fourth child’s birth. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️.”

Courtesy of Michael Buble/Instagram

The Argentina native revealed her pregnancy news in her husband’s February music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You.” In the final shot, the model walked through a grocery store with her growing belly on display.

The former Erreway member’s social media upload came two months after Bublé exclusively told Us Weekly about their plans to expand.

“[Recently, my wife] said, ‘Mike, maybe we have one more,’” the “Sway” singer recalled in December 2021. “And I said, ‘Lu, I don’t know how I feel about that.’ I said, ‘Three is good, you know?’ My wife giggled, and I said, ‘What’s funny?’ And she said, ‘I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.’”