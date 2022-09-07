When safety Jaquiski Tartt was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in late August, there was immediate speculation on a potential reunion with the 49ers. "I’ve talked to the coaches but it's been nothing official," Tartt said to Bonta Hill and Steven Langford of 95.7 The Game on Thursday morning. "As far as that situation, if it’s for the right price, of course I’d be back. At the end of the day, if it's not for the right price, I’m definitely not going back."

