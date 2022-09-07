Read full article on original website
Steelers Quarterback Trade Speculation Swirling Before Season
Third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph remains on the Steelers QB depth chart ahead of the 2022 season — at least for now. According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh organization could shop their veteran backup at some point before/during this coming season. Rudolph and his agent have not yet asked for...
Minkah Fitzpatrick recalls Tyler Boyd's Steelers quitting comments from last year
Last season, Cincinnati Bengals players made some off-handed comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers quitting toward the end of a contest. It was a rather fair thing to say given the happenings on the field itself during a massive blowout. But obviously, some Steelers players just haven’t forgotten those comments.
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Rams thought it was a fake when I texted them saying I wanted to sign
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner didn’t hire an agent when he hit free agency for the first time this offseason, after playing for a decade in Seattle. And that led to some confusion when he began the process of searching for a new team. Wagner signed with the Rams in...
NBC Sports
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
NBC Sports
How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB
In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
Pittsburgh Steelers To Honor Dwayne Haskins With Helmet Sticker: PHOTOS
The NFL season got underway last night as the defending champions Los Angeles Rams faced off against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the game, ultimately winning 31-10. The rest of the NFL Week 1 slate kicks off this Sunday, September 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers start their season...
Are the Buccaneers Making a Signing Move After Week 1?
Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles, comments on if the team could make a move following Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
NBC Sports
Bears release Mike Pennel
The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
NBC Sports
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
NBC Sports
Winners, losers from Bills-Rams opening night showdown
That’s how one could describe the Buffalo Bills’ commanding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday. After the game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first half, the Bills cruised to a 21-0 point differential in the final two quarters in a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champions.
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey (shin) not listed on Carolina's Week 1 injury report
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shin) is available for Sunday's Week One contest against the Cleveland Browns. Despite suffering a shin injury from a cleat incident earlier this week, CMC is good to go for Carolina's regular season opener. With a projection at 20.4, McCaffrey is rated as our RB3 versus Cleveland.
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: How much will Eagles run the ball in 2022?
How much will the Eagles run the ball this year? The genius of Jeff Stoutland. A couple intriguing under-the-radar roster moves. What winning the opener means for the Eagles. Football season is finally here, and on Sunday – 238 days after that ugly playoff loss to the Bucs – the Eagles open their 90th NFL season against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers to Pay Tribute to Haskins With Helmet Sticker
The former quarterback spent one season with Pittsburgh last year.
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson contract likely derailed Lamar Jackson talks
It’s unclear whether the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would have gotten a contract negotiated if the Browns hadn’t given quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed, $230 million, five-year deal. It’s fairly clear that the Watson contract played a huge role in keeping the Ravens and Jackson from getting something done.
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. spends pregame on Rams sideline
The Rams seem to be leaving the proverbial light on for Odell Beckham Jr., as the team still has a locker set up for the receiver. While he’s currently a free agent, Beckham is at SoFi Stadium for the 2022 season opener between the Bills and Rams. And Beckham spent time during pregame warmups on Los Angeles’ sideline.
NBC Sports
One number to know for Washington's Week 1 meeting with Jaguars
Before every one of Washington's matchups for the 2022 season, Pete Hailey will present one number to know for that particular battle. Here's what's on his mind, and what should be on your mind, for when the squad takes on the Jaguars in Week 1. 9.3. With Ron Rivera and...
NBC Sports
Jared Goff: I’ve got full control and full ownership of what we’re doing on offense
Jared Goff is entering his second season as the Lions’ starting quarterback. The team has shifted plenty over the last year to put him in a better position to succeed, including drafting receiver Jameson Williams — who is expected to make his debut later in the season. But...
NBC Sports
Tartt doesn't rule out 49ers return, but only for 'right price'
When safety Jaquiski Tartt was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in late August, there was immediate speculation on a potential reunion with the 49ers. "I’ve talked to the coaches but it's been nothing official," Tartt said to Bonta Hill and Steven Langford of 95.7 The Game on Thursday morning. "As far as that situation, if it’s for the right price, of course I’d be back. At the end of the day, if it's not for the right price, I’m definitely not going back."
