Steelers Quarterback Trade Speculation Swirling Before Season

Third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph remains on the Steelers QB depth chart ahead of the 2022 season — at least for now. According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh organization could shop their veteran backup at some point before/during this coming season. Rudolph and his agent have not yet asked for...
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad

The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB

In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
Bears release Mike Pennel

The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report

The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
Winners, losers from Bills-Rams opening night showdown

That’s how one could describe the Buffalo Bills’ commanding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday. After the game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first half, the Bills cruised to a 21-0 point differential in the final two quarters in a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champions.
Christian McCaffrey (shin) not listed on Carolina's Week 1 injury report

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shin) is available for Sunday's Week One contest against the Cleveland Browns. Despite suffering a shin injury from a cleat incident earlier this week, CMC is good to go for Carolina's regular season opener. With a projection at 20.4, McCaffrey is rated as our RB3 versus Cleveland.
Roob's observations: How much will Eagles run the ball in 2022?

How much will the Eagles run the ball this year? The genius of Jeff Stoutland. A couple intriguing under-the-radar roster moves. What winning the opener means for the Eagles. Football season is finally here, and on Sunday – 238 days after that ugly playoff loss to the Bucs – the Eagles open their 90th NFL season against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
Deshaun Watson contract likely derailed Lamar Jackson talks

It’s unclear whether the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would have gotten a contract negotiated if the Browns hadn’t given quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed, $230 million, five-year deal. It’s fairly clear that the Watson contract played a huge role in keeping the Ravens and Jackson from getting something done.
Odell Beckham Jr. spends pregame on Rams sideline

The Rams seem to be leaving the proverbial light on for Odell Beckham Jr., as the team still has a locker set up for the receiver. While he’s currently a free agent, Beckham is at SoFi Stadium for the 2022 season opener between the Bills and Rams. And Beckham spent time during pregame warmups on Los Angeles’ sideline.
Tartt doesn't rule out 49ers return, but only for 'right price'

When safety Jaquiski Tartt was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in late August, there was immediate speculation on a potential reunion with the 49ers. "I’ve talked to the coaches but it's been nothing official," Tartt said to Bonta Hill and Steven Langford of 95.7 The Game on Thursday morning. "As far as that situation, if it’s for the right price, of course I’d be back. At the end of the day, if it's not for the right price, I’m definitely not going back."
