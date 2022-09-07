ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I'm so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Arizona State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
ClutchPoints

'They were f–king pissed': Seahawks GM's Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson's high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson's camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there's much more to this […]
Juju Smith Schuster
NBC Sports

Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad

The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday's opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NBC Sports

How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB

In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
Arizona Cardinals
Football
Sports
Popculture

Bills at Rams: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 NFL Season Opener

The NFL is back. After a long offseason and three weeks of preseason games, the regular season starts tonight as the Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a possible Super Bowl LVII preview. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. And for those who want to stream the game, it will be on Peacock and the NBC Sports App.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open 'Sunday Night Football' for 10th Season With New Twist

She's baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal "kick off" for NBC's prime-time behemoth. Carrie's 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of "Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night," which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
