Former WWE star Velveteen Dream allegedly bit and punched a gym employee before arrest, according to police report

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
 2 days ago
FORMER WWE superstar Velveteen Dream allegedly bit and punched a gym employee before he was arrested last month.

The shocking incident took place on August 20 around 8pm at fitness facility Club Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Former WWE star Velveteen Dream was allegedly arrested for biting and punching a gym employee Credit: WWE NXT
The wrestler was released by WWE in the summer of 2021 Credit: WWE NXT

According to details obtained by TMZ, the argument started when Dream, 27, was told to leave the facility.

Their report said: “Cops in the docs say a senior employee at the gym told them that an altercation between him and Velveteen Dream began after he said the wrestler had to leave an area that was closed for cleaning.”

The man claimed that the former NXT North American champion, real name Patrick Clark, became “irate and argumentative”.

He allegedly threatened to kill the gym employee and before allegedly hitting him in the face.

The report continued: “Cops say the gym employee told them the two then got into a fight — where Clark bit him.

“The two were then separated by another employee at the facility, cops say.

“According to the documents, officers arrested Clark after they observed teeth marks on the employee’s ‘left chest near the left armpit.'”

Velveteen Dream was also involved in another incident less than a week later.

He was arrested again six days after the above row on a warrant for a violation of probation by the Orlando Police Department.

The wrestling star thrived under Triple H’s leadership in NXT and big things were expected of him in WWE.

However, he was released by the company in May 2021 after five months of inactivity.

His last match for WWE was a defeat to Adam Cole on December 23.

Dream was accused of illegal social media behaviour involving underage fans in April 2020 - allegations he denied.

The US Sun

