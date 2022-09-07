Law & Order: SVU fans were disappointed to learn that Kelli Giddish would be exiting the show during season 24, and Giddish would confirm the news later in the day. Since then SVU's new showrunner also addressed Giddish's upcoming exit after the announcement received substantial backlash, hinting that this whole thing is more complex than it might seem, and now a new report from Variety seems to confirm that. According to the report, multiple sources say the exit was not Giddish's choice and was also not a decision made by new showrunner David Graziano, but was a call made from above.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO