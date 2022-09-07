ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Was Reportedly Pushed Out of New Season

Law & Order: SVU fans were disappointed to learn that Kelli Giddish would be exiting the show during season 24, and Giddish would confirm the news later in the day. Since then SVU's new showrunner also addressed Giddish's upcoming exit after the announcement received substantial backlash, hinting that this whole thing is more complex than it might seem, and now a new report from Variety seems to confirm that. According to the report, multiple sources say the exit was not Giddish's choice and was also not a decision made by new showrunner David Graziano, but was a call made from above.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime
TheWrap

‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show

Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Chicago PD reveals first look at final Jesse Lee Soffer episodes ahead of exit

Chicago PD has revealed a first look at Jesse Lee Soffer's final episodes following the news that season 10 of the NBC cop drama will be his last. It's still unclear exactly when (all we know right now is that it'll be sometime this autumn) and how Soffer's exit as Detective Jay Halstead will unfold, but judging from one of the new photos, Jay and his wife Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) are shown sitting in the car together, and they're looking pretty solemn.
TV SERIES
FanSided

General Hospital star joins Chicago PD in mystery role

When Chicago PD returns for its tenth season this fall, there is going to be a lot of change coming to NBC’s long-running procedural. Of course, the biggest change coming this fall is the looming departure of long-time series regular Jesse Lee Soffer who will be exiting the series after 10 seasons as Det. Jay Halstead. It’s impossible to think of Chicago PD without Halstead but it seems the writers are putting the pieces in place to start to fill the void that will be caused by his exit.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Cast Potential Rollins Replacement Before Kelli Giddish Exit

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit may have been preparing for Kelli Giddish leaving the show last month. The show cast former Days of Our Lives star Molly Burnett as a new detective in July, weeks before Giddish surprisingly announced that Season 24 will be her last. Giddish has played Det. Amanda Rollins on the NBC series since 2011.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Responds To Complaints About Kelli Giddish Exit: “Things Are More Complex Than They Appear”

Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons, so some went looking for someone to blame on social media. Fingers were pointed at Dick Wolf, but even new showrunner David Graziano was tagged in some messages by irate fans. That’s when Graziano, who first responded to Giddish’s announcement on Instagram with a crying emoji, followed up with a comment of his own. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he wrote on Giddish’s IG page....
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’s Elisabeth Rohm Reveals Whether She’d Return to the Show

Actress Elisabeth Röhm has spent some time in the Law & Order stratosphere and apparently is pondering a return. For longtime fans, they know that Röhm played Assistant District Attorney Serena Southerlyn between 2001-05. Yet the star would leave Law & Order to reportedly pursue other opportunities in the world of show business. With the show coming back to NBC last season, would Röhm be up to returning and playing Southerlyn?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy