Blake Shelton Sets 2023 Tour With Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Blake Shelton is set to hit the road in 2023 for his 18-date Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which launches Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and runs through its closing date on March 25 in Buffalo, New York. Joining Shelton will be current five-time CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce , as well as newcomer Jackson Dean , who was featured as Billboard ‘s Country Rookie of the Month back in May.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said via a press release. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Shelton recently released the ’90s country -inspired track “No Body,” complete with a music video that finds Shelton revisiting his signature mullet from his early career days. “No Body” is currently at No. 31 on Billboard ‘s Country Airplay chart and is the second most-added song of the week on that chart.

Earlier on Wednesday (Sept. 7), Pearce celebrated being one of the most-nominated artists leading into this year’s Country Music Association Awards, with five nominations, including female vocalist of the year,  as well as a string of nominations for her collaboration with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” The duet garnered nods for music video of the year, musical event of the year, single of the year and song of the year at the upcoming awards show. Pearce is also the reigning CMA Awards female vocalist of the year.

Meanwhile, Dean recently made his debut on Billboard ‘s Hot 100 with his breakthrough single, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” which also sits at No. 11 on this week’s Country Airplay chart.

Tickets for the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 and on Friday, Sept. 23.

