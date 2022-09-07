ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
WRAL

Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word “squaw” from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WRAL

Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a...
MONTANA STATE
WRAL

Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked into...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
washingtoninformer.com

EDITORIAL: Curfew Intends to Hold Parents Accountable for Their Child’s Safety

The holiday weekend ended with gun violence and murder in Prince George’s County and D.C. In all, 10 people were shot and four lives were lost in Prince George’s over the three-day holiday weekend marking the deadliest month in the county in over three decades. The rippling effect of gun violence occurred all over the U.S. In Chicago, 55 people were reportedly shot, 11 fatally, while 10 people were killed and 23 injured in shooting incidents in Philadelphia. Mass shootings, where four or more people were shot and killed, occurred in Norfolk, Va., Charleston, S.C., Birmingham, Ala., and, the deadliest, in St. Paul, Minn.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erek Barron
WRAL

Planned Parenthood maps strategy to protect abortion rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News investigation: Where things stand with digging into Safe Streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News has been investigating the community-violence intervention program Safe Streets implemented in Baltimore City for months but getting information out of government agencies hasn’t always been easy. The program is implemented by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood of Safety and Engagement, or MONSE, in...
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”

On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Capitol Police
WRAL

Editorial Roundup: New England

Hearst Connecticut Media. September 8, 2022. Editorial: Plenty of blame on CT health insurance increases. In the end, the insurance rate increases approved by the state Insurance Department were not as high as had been feared. They will still take a toll on struggling families, and for all their gnashing of teeth on the issue, legislators will have to do better to keep the issue from recurring.
VERMONT STATE
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WRAL

Kansas ex-sec. of state resigns from 'We Build the Wall'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from the...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wypr.org

Barry Glassman, Republican running for Maryland Comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, has served in public office for 32 years straight. Now he’s running for comptroller, the only one of the three Republicans campaigning statewide who is not a fan of Donald Trump. Glassman is counting on his moderate philosophy and hands-on budget experience to draw voters from the middle, and maybe the left..
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy