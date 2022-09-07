Read full article on original website
NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition Announced
With exactly one week until the launch of NBA 2K23, 2K recently announced a new edition of the title. One that features American Rapper J. Cole. This new edition is called the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition. Jermain Cole or known as J.Cole was announced to grace the Dreamer Edition of...
NBA 2K23 Soundtrack Revealed
Along with the announcement of J.Cole on the Dreamer Edition of NBA 2K23, came the reveal of the complete NBA 2K23 Soundtrack. Here are all of the artists gamers can expect to hear when the title launches on September 8. The Artist. The NBA 2K23 soundtrack will have three new...
NBA 2K23 The G.O.A.T- Everything To Know
Just like in the previous year NBA 2K23 will be hitting the ocean. The G.O.A.T will be the newest neighborhood in NBA 2K23. Replacing the Cancha Del Mar, The G.O.A.T will only be made available to current-gen consoles. The G.O.A.T is bringing enhancements to the quality of the Neighborhood by...
How To Bet On League of Legends￼
Released by Riot Games in 2009, League of Legends is one of the most popular video games in the world and easily one of the biggest games in the esports scene. But not only is it extremely popular among the players, but LoL is also a huge name in the betting scene.
Hearthstone 3 Best Decks to Climb With: September 2022
The new expansion has brought with it some big and some small changes. As with each update, new decks rise and others fall. This can cause the overflowing ranks of players to ebb and flow. For players looking to move up the ranks faster, look no further. Here are the three Best Hearthstone Decks to climb with.
New Russell Westbrook Rumor Shuts Book on Jazz Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision on Russell Westbrook.
League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes: More Worlds Changes
The new League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes. League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes...
Ashen Knight Sylas Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skin lines as well. The champion getting the new Ashen Knight Skin is Slyas. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Ashen Knight Sylas Skin.
What is the Apex Legends Season 14 End Date?
Apex Legends has been doing new seasons since their launch. The game was one of the first to be free and offer these types of events. Now they are heading into their fourteenth season, which normally lasts about three months. This will be the second to last one of the year. Here is when the Apex Legends Season 14 End Date is and when Season 15 will begin.
League of Legends K’Sante Release Date
The next League of Legends champion coming is K’Sante. He will be the first champion from a brand new region of Shurima, Nazumah. He will have his own culture separate from what fans of the lore already know. Not much else is known or has been leaked about him just yet. That being said, K’Sante should be coming soon. Here is the likely League of Legends K’Sante Release Date.
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Release Date
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. Until recently all that was known about the next hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko including her release date.
Worlds 2022 Azir Skin Leaked
Worlds 2022 is coming up sooner than many may think. As playoffs continue to wrap up, teams will be preparing to make their way to North America for the first time since 2016. While they do this, players will be eagerly waiting. Riot Games as per usual will be bringing out a skin for one of the most popular pro champions of the year. This year the Worlds 2022 Skin will be Azir according to leaks.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Bring the Nightmares
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
The Worlds 2022 Orchestral Theme has Arrived
While it may not be the main theme for Worlds, the orchestral theme is certainly a staple. It is one that is played throughout the biggest esports event in the world and one that is certainly in the back of many fan’s minds. The Worlds 2021 Orchestral Theme was certainly a great one and it seems like the new one will be no different. Riot has finally revealed the Worlds 2022 Orchestral Theme and there is no doubt it brings all the feelings as Worlds 2022 approaches.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Team Star Revealed
After many questions surrounding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some more aspects of the game were revealed. One of the biggest ones was the enemy team or at least the team that you fight against in some way. Here is a first look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Team Star. Team...
