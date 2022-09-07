ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

The Queen and Gene

Whenever something happens with the royal house of Windsor, all of England turns into a small town. What I love most about covering our small towns is exactly the spirit that is fueling the bittersweet celebration of a life well-lived in all corners of the United Kingdom right now—a sense of knowing someone through constancy, dependability, and a damn good duty to community.
