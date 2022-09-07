Laredo Border Patrol seizes over 100 pounds of narcotics in stash house holding migrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials at United ISD have announced that students from Alexander High School will be released early due to air conditioning issues. In a message sent to parents via the district’s Parent Square, officials announced that “Alexander High School MAIN CAMPUS will have an early release today, Friday, September 9, 2022 starting at 12:30 PM due to issues with our Air Condition Units. You may begin to pick up your child/ren beginning at 12: 30 PM.” Officials have not said what type of technical issues the air condition system is experiencing but it appears extensive enough to prompt the early release.

