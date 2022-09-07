Laredo Border Patrol seizes over 100 pounds of narcotics in stash house holding migrants

Read full article on original website
Border Patrol K-9 Sniffs Out 19 Illegal Immigrants in a Hidden Trailer Compartment
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint found several people hidden inside a trailer compartment during a failed human smuggling attempt. On September 3, an SUV hauling a trailer approached the primary inspection lane, when agents who were working at primary conducted an immigration inspection of the driver and passenger. Moments later, a Service canine alerted agents to the SUV, subsequently, the driver was referred to secondary inspection. While agents conducted a secondary inspection, a Service canine continued to alert agents. Agents discovered…
An inside look at CBP Field Operations in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo has some of the busiest international bridges in the country where thousands cross daily for work, school, or leisure but before entering the U.S., people need to go through customs. While not everyone understands the process of what the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office...
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Labor Day is now in the rearview mirror and the Laredo Police Department has new DWI numbers to share after the holiday. From August 19 to September 5, a group of officers dedicated themselves to looking out for impaired drivers. Officials with the department said eight people were arrested for driving under the influence. There were 475 traffic stops and 656 citations.
Out of Shape Cities in The US: Which Texas Town Tops the List?
Let's face it, most of us could be in better shape. Yes, I know round is a shape!. Some recent statistics have revealed which cities in the United States have the most couch potatoes, and the city that made the top of the lazy heap in Texas. Most Out of...
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fire officials are continuing to investigate what caused a tragic house fire that resulted in the death of an elderly resident. The incident happened on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house at the 4600 block of Acerra Lane.
Webb County housing program helps families find their forever home
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Having a house in good shape can be a challenge. Over the years, homes can easily get worn out. This situation has happened to some families in Webb County where their houses became impossible to live in. Luckily, one program has stepped in to help rebuild.
Tiny home project to provide big help in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, members entered into a donation agreement and accepted eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194.
Air Conditioning Issues Prompt Early Release of a Local High School
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials at United ISD have announced that students from Alexander High School will be released early due to air conditioning issues. In a message sent to parents via the district’s Parent Square, officials announced that “Alexander High School MAIN CAMPUS will have an early release today, Friday, September 9, 2022 starting at 12:30 PM due to issues with our Air Condition Units. You may begin to pick up your child/ren beginning at 12: 30 PM.” Officials have not said what type of technical issues the air condition system is experiencing but it appears extensive enough to prompt the early release.
Gov. Abbott visits Laredo, touches on Uvalde’s first day of school
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott visited Laredo where he spoke about the work being done to expand broadband access across the state, including rural areas in the city and Webb County. Aside from accepting an award as a ‘Broadband Trailblazer,’ Abbott spoke on the significance today is for...
Freer Mayor cleared of election wrongdoing
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freer Mayor Arnold Cantu recently was declared the winner in a courtroom over alleged issues in the Democratic Primary for race for Duval County Judge. Cantu won the Democratic Primary runoff election for seat, but Alberto Martinez challenged the result in court. Martinez claimed that...
Guess who’s back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning we are in the middle of the week and yes you guessed it right the heat is back . Few clouds this morning then it will become mostly sunny with a high of 93. Tonight warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies . There...
