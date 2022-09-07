ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood College acquires land for new athletics and wellness complex in Fitchburg

By Jaymes Langrehr
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Edgewood College is acquiring 40 acres of farmland in Fitchburg as the future site of a new sports and student wellness complex, the college announced Wednesday.

The land, which is located near the intersection of Lacy Road and Seminole Highway just west of the Badger State Trail, was formerly part of a family farm. The family ultimately decided it wanted Edgewood College to be the next owner of the land.

“Our vison [sic] for this wonderful resource aligns with our mission, the needs of the students we serve, and our call to continue to be good stewards of the gifts that have been shared through generations,” Edgewood College President Andrew Manion said in a statement announcing the acquisition.

The space will eventually be the new site of Edgewood College athletics as well as student recreation and wellness. It will mark a move off-campus for the student wellness and fitness facilities, which are currently housed in spaces on campus.

Currently, several of Edgewood College’s athletics teams already play off-campus, with the soccer and lacrosse teams playing at Edgewood College Field at Reddan Park, the tennis teams playing at Quann Park, the softball team playing at the Verona Little League Complex at Ceniti Park and the baseball team playing at Stampfl Field in Verona. The college’s golf, track and cross country teams do not have a permanent home.

“While those facilities are individually all nice, it will be great to have all of our athletics consolidated in one place,” Manion told News 3 Now Wednesday.

Plans for the land, which the college says have already been approved by Dane County and Fitchburg leaders, will also include the restoration of native wetlands in the area, which will later become a learning laboratory for future students at Edgewood College.

“It was also important for the city of Fitchburg because water management is an important part of whatever development they’re going to be doing out there for the next few years,” Manion said.

The O’Brien family, which previously owned the land, said seeing the college take on the property to benefit future generations of students and the community is the realization of a dream that was long in the making.

“It was very nice for us to complete that circle and have this property move from a family that has cared very much for it for many generations, into the Edgewood College family where it will be cared for by many generations to come,” Manion said.

Officials at Edgewood College told News 3 Now on Wednesday they do not have plans or renderings for the future space to share at this time, but a master plan for the redevelopment submitted to the City of Fitchburg last year showed tennis courts, a baseball field, a soccer stadium and space for track and field events being included.

Manion said the college will look to finalize the layout of the property and buildings over the next couple of months before looking at funding and construction.

