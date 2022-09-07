Read full article on original website
Watch: Mike Gundy Addresses 34-17 Win Over Arizona State
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media following the Cowboys’ 34-17 win over Arizona State on Saturday night. “That was a better game for us overall as a team,” Mike Gundy said. “We minimized missed assignments from the last game. I told the team and coaches in the locker room that I’m proud of them and we’re responsible for improving every game. We still had mistakes, but we cut our missed assignments considerably in my opinion and we were able to rush the ball. We ran the ball for 4.3 yards a carry, 4.5 is what we’re looking for but much better rushing the football and we were much more physical in the second half. Our running backs approached some tackles in key third downs situations to keep the drive alive. With 6, 8, or 10 minutes to go in the game, they could’ve stopped us a couple times and our backs ran through and made some plays. Obviously, Spencer (Sanders) played well again, he got called in on as a disguise and threw an interception in a quick game, but he obviously ran well, handled things well and did a really good job on the screen game by avoiding the rush and pressure man coverage. He played well and we defended. In the second half we were physically running the ball and then we were able to look like our team last year with pass rushing. It put a lot of pressure on the board so that we could make plays. I was pleased with our special teams. Arizona State is a really good punt rush team and we worked hard on it this week and challenged our team. Protection was good, quarterback was good, punter was good, and we did a really nice job with that. So overall we improved and got better. We still have a long ways to go, we know that. We fought through some adversity at times, and we just have to keep moving. We look forward to another good week of practice and improving in areas. We had some guys get reps that hadn’t had a lot and they’re young and immature, but they have another game under their belt.”
