ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Letter to the editor: Get rid of the 'old guard' in Santa Cruz County politics; boost up those with passion and ideas

Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 2 days ago

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

To the editor:

Lack of political experience doesn't equal a "weak" candidate .

We need to shift away from the dysfunctional mindset that "old-guard" type candidates make "strong" candidates. Nothing could be further from the truth, which is why we are seeing such low voter turnout when it comes to millennial and Gen Z constituents.

Before you think this is an "ageist" statement, I've seen firsthand that various committee members make comments about candidates being naive, "too young," and/or that they "don't know enough about how the world works yet." As an advocate for new progressive ideas in this town, I am always shocked when I hear those comments being made by those who supposedly care about improving the conditions of living in Santa Cruz.

When was the last time we had a candidate as motivated and passionate as Hector Marin and/or Joy Schendledecker?

Instead of tearing down those without political experience, we should be boosting them up and helping build a political foundation for bold, progressive ideals and those who are passionate about helping the community.

To simply dismiss them as being too young or inexperienced is a slap to the face to the work they've done organizing in the community.

Thank you,

Jordan Vascones

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz METRO employee, serving as SEA chapter president representing local SEIU-521

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 1

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

We're parents and educators, and we want to talk about school safety in Santa Cruz County

Six educators — four of whom are parents — are concerned about the safety and overall well-being of kids in our schools. The shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May and the fatal stabbing at Aptos High School just over one year ago have heightened fears across the country and county. But, they write, the authors want us to move beyond fear by initiating frank and in-depth discussions about what safety and well-being look like and how to achieve them. They'd like the community to consider three topics: mental health, restorative justice and the contentious practice of putting armed police officers in schools.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz County, CA
Elections
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Post-tragedy, Santa Cruz cops are embracing a mental health culture shift, pushing PTSD understanding

Two years after Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was murdered, the recognition of post-traumatic stress and the long-term well-being of officers has never been more widely, or seriously, discussed. Leaders at local agencies say that's imperative to keeping enough officers among their ranks and on duty. It's why they aren't taking for granted the services of an internationally acclaimed "cop whisperer" right here in their midst.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

A San Jose mayoral candidate has allegedly violated labor laws

According to a recent report by San Jose Spotlight, Councilmember Matt Mahan has identified several employees as consultants in his mayoral campaign finance forms. This violates Assembly Bill 5, which was created in 2019 to limit the number of companies hiring employees as independent workers. The law was first created to target rideshare companies that have a history of sparing employee benefits and higher wages.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Old Guard#Politics Local#Election Local#Sea
Lookout Santa Cruz

'Yoda on your shoulder': Three times he was nearly murdered but a 'cop whisperer' brought him back

Not all brains require the post-traumatic stress gymnastics that Karen Lansing is able to put them through, but the ones that do need it desperately. Some officers — like Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy Alex Spencer, who was ambushed by Steven Carrillo on June 6, 2020 — find themselves suddenly thrust into a position where they must confront the unknowns of what just happened deep inside their mind. It's a strange, emotional, highly necessary trip, Spencer relates.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive

When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSBW.com

Flasher incident reported at UC Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UC Santa Cruz police have sent out an alert after a man exposed himself to a female staff member on Tuesday. UCSC police say it happened on campus around 9 p.m. The man is described as dark-skinned, around thirty years old, 5'11, heavy set, with...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose candidate could be flouting California labor law

One San Jose mayoral candidate appears to have violated state labor laws by treating—and paying—his campaign workers as independent contractors instead of employees. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan‘s mayoral campaign lists its workers—from volunteer coordinator to deputy field director to campaign manager—as “consultants” in campaign finance disclosure forms, according to analysis by San José Spotlight. Mahan’s campaign hired 18 consultants this year alone, campaign documents show. At least 10 are in high school or college or have recently graduated, according to their LinkedIn profiles. All are paid in rounded figures similar to a flat fee instead of an hourly wage. None own campaign consultancies or firms.
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Youth drug prevention nonprofit gets $80k from Hollister

Amy Bravo and Michael Salinas said they left their positions with the county's Behavioral Health Department to start their nonprofit to help youth throughout the county. Photo by Juliana Luna. According to the drug overdose monitoring website, there have been 69 overdose cases in San Benito County this year. ODMap...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Benito County Community Action Agency Board offering AC Units for low-income households

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the extreme heat inland, the San Benito County Community Action Board is loaning out portable AC units without costs. It's on a first-come, first serve basis. The program hopes to help those who need it most. People like the elderly with health conditions or low-income households. There are 51 portable ACs, The post San Benito County Community Action Agency Board offering AC Units for low-income households appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) In the city of Seaside, there's a string of homicides interwoven, cold cases stemming from a violent chapter in the city's history. Victims like Antwan Tinsley had some affiliation with the gangs at the time, which was hard to escape in the 1990s in Seaside for some youth. Still, the young man The post Detective hopes witness corroboration will help solve 1993 Seaside cold case appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
917
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy