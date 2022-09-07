Green River, Wyoming – Washington Square, formerly known as Washington School, has a history dating back to 1925 when the first group of 5th and 6th-grade students walked through its doors breathing life into the structure as an elementary school for the next 50 years. When the new Washington School was built, the Central Administration building for Sweetwater County School District #2 found a home in the structure. After serving the community for over 20 years in that role, the building was purchased by a private owner to be used for businesses and given the name Washington Square. On the evening of December 26, 2019, tragedy struck as the building caught fire destroying much of the external structure of the building and bringing the businesses inside to a total loss.

