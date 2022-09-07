Read full article on original website
Rebuilding and restoring – A story of second chances
Green River, Wyoming – Washington Square, formerly known as Washington School, has a history dating back to 1925 when the first group of 5th and 6th-grade students walked through its doors breathing life into the structure as an elementary school for the next 50 years. When the new Washington School was built, the Central Administration building for Sweetwater County School District #2 found a home in the structure. After serving the community for over 20 years in that role, the building was purchased by a private owner to be used for businesses and given the name Washington Square. On the evening of December 26, 2019, tragedy struck as the building caught fire destroying much of the external structure of the building and bringing the businesses inside to a total loss.
A Real Nail Biter: Manhole Cover Vote Tears Apart Rock Springs, WY
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved a request from the engineering/operations and public services department for the emergency replacement of a deteriorated manhole during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. A letter to the city council from director of engineering, operations and public services Paul...
GR Council Honors Police Officer with Emergency Medical Service Award
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council honored a police officer with the Emergency Medical Service Award at the Tuesday night Council meeting. Police Chief Tom Jarvie presented the award to Officer Kyle Delisser. Jarvie said that on June 29, 2022, the police were called to 409 East...
Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)
Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Green River, Wyoming. She was born October 3, 1929 in Antonito, Colorado; the daughter of Jose T. Vigil and Isabelle Lopez. Mrs. Muniz attended schools in Antonito, Colorado.
Marion “Midge” (Hodges) Cox (July 28, 1941 – September 4, 2022)
Marion “Midge” (Hodges) Cox, 81, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away on September 4, 2022, at the University of Utah Hospital with family by her side. She was born to parents James William and Izora “Butch” Hodges, on July 28, 1941 in Fairbury, Nebraska. Her family relocated to Green River in the 1940s.
GRHS Unveils New Culinary Arts Room with Ribbon Cutting
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 and Green River High School (GRHS) celebrated the completion of the new culinary arts room and kitchen Wednesday night with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Construction started in the spring and was completed mid-August by Road House Construction. SCSD No....
James Noble (February 11, 1936 – September 8, 2022)
James Noble was born February 11th, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and completed the small family of James Noble and Mary Bercich Noble. He would say he was an only child but never lonely as his cousins filled the role of siblings. Jim was called Jimmy because the name James and Jim was already taken becoming Saint James, bestowed on him by his children and their spouses. He was James VII, all in a row. He was proud of his heritage, both the Johnny bull English and the Yugoslavian of his mother.
Woman Wanted For Wyoming Cell Phone Theft
Police in Rock Springs are asking for information on a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from a local Verizon store. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photos hid a cell phone in her clothing and walked out of the store without paying for it.
City Discusses How to Reduce its Deer Population
ROCK SPRINGS — During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the city discussed ways to control its deer population. One resident fed up with the increase in deer activity asked the Council to figure out a way to decrease the city’s deer population. Under presentations, the Council...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report:: September 8 – September 9, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Jean Leon Jauregui (February 20, 1931 ~ September 5, 2022)
Jean Leon Jauregui, 91, passed away peacefully at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colorado on September 5, 2022, after a brief illness. “Leon” had been living in Aurora, Colorado, near his daughter, for the past four years. The last of the Basque immigrant sheepherders to Wyoming, Leon made...
Connie Sarah Thomas (June 25, 1943 – September 3, 2022)
Connie Sarah Thomas passed away at the age of 79 on September 3, 2022 in her home surrounded by loving family, following a steady decline due to age. She was a long time resident of Rock Springs, WY and former resident of Pueblo, CO. Connie was born Sarah Martinez June...
Red Flag Warning Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Sweetwater County starting tomorrow, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS). “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the warning states.
Air Quality Alert Issued for Portions of Wyoming
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Due to smoke moving into Wyoming from the Ross Fork wildfire in Idaho, an air quality alert has been issued for portions of Wyoming starting immediately and ending tomorrow, September 7, at 1 p.m. The United States National Weather Service issued the air quality alert on...
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He was born on July 19, 1969 in Rock Springs, the son of Clark Kumer and Nancy Miller Moon. Robb graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1987. Robb and...
Public Health to Host Seasonal Flu, COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Clinics
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Public Health will be hosting Seasonal Flu and COVID-19 Bivalent booster clinics at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. Both vaccines are offered and residents can choose to receive Flu and/or the COVID-19 booster. Location:. Sweetwater County Events Complex – Main Hall. 3320 Yellowstone...
Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Experience Growing Pains in Loss to Camels
GILLETTE — The Rock Springs Tigers were left stunned after a Campbell County Camel comeback late in the game. Rock Springs led by as many as 11 points with five minutes left, but the Camels strung together a few big plays to complete the upset on a wet and wild Friday night 31-28.
Lady Tigers Tennis Sweep Torrington
LARAMIE — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers tennis team rolled past Torrington on Wednesday in Laramie. The girls team won all five matches, while the boys team fell 2-3 on the day. Below are full results from Wednesday’s matchup against Torrington. Green River High School sports coverage is...
Tigers Tennis Hosts Wolves
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Tigers tennis hosted the Green River Wolves on Tuesday afternoon. The Green River Wolves dominated the boys matches, while the Lady Tigers took care of business, only giving up one match. Below are full results from Tuesday’s dual. Green River High School sports...
Wolves Tennis Dominates Against Torrington
LARAMIE — The Green River Wolves battled against Torrington on Wednesday in Laramie. An overall dominating performance by the Wolves gave them the victory on both the girls and boys teams. Below are full results from Wednesday dual. Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by...
