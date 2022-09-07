Read full article on original website
Untangling the contradictions of crime novelist Patricia Highsmith
Highsmith's writing was full of fakes, forgeries and falsehoods, revealing not only what her characters concealed, but what readers were willing to see.
Cate Blanchett on Playing Iconic Lesbians: ‘I’m Not Interested in Agitprop’
One of the most hotly-anticipated titles at this year’s Venice Film Festival is TÁR, a dark drama that stars the great Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, a trailblazing female conductor and composer, and the first-ever female conductor of a major German orchestra. The film, which premiered at...
Natalie Portman Series Halted in Baltimore After Locals Threatened to ‘Shoot Someone’ Unless They Were Paid $50K
Filming for an Apple TV+ limited series starring Natalie Portman was temporarily halted over the weekend after two men threatened to shoot a member of the production unless they were paid $50,000, according to Baltimore police. The cast and crew of Lady in the Lake, based on the book of the same name by Laura Lippman, had been filming in the downtown area of Baltimore for several months before a driver was reportedly approached by two men last Friday, Aug. 26. The men allegedly brandished a gun and said they would only “allow” filming to continue if they were paid $50,000,...
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody on Andrew Dominik’s Venice Title ‘Blonde’: ‘Marilyn Monroe Was Approving of What We Were Doing’
The spirit of Marilyn Monroe was very much present during the making of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” according to the film’s talent. Produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, the film, which is in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, is a fictionalized version of the life of the iconic actor and is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The film traces the volatile childhood of Norma Jeane Baker, through her rise to stardom as Marilyn Monroe and her romantic entanglements. It blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public...
‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Says Producers Gave ‘Little Hints’ Not to Target Joseph
Terrance Higgins looks back at Dyre Fest and targeting Joseph Abdin. He realizes something about his diary room sessions.
‘The Shootist’: John Wayne Demanded Reshoots Because He Refused to Ever Shoot a Man in the Back
Actor John Wayne was so dedicated to his on-screen character that he demanded 'The Shootist' reshoots when the rough cut showed him shoot another man in the back.
Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Blonde star Ana de Armas walked the red carpet at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. De Armas, who plays late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the new film, attended the movie's premiere Thursday at the 79th annual festival. The actress was joined by her co-star...
What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?
Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
See How They Run review: Playful Agatha Christie romp is as sweet and light as a fondant fancy
Dir: Tom George. Starring: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, David Oyelowo. 12A, 98 minutes.Could the all-star whodunnit finally save us from the monotony of superheroes? That’s the tantalising promise embedded in See How They Run, which may feel as cynically constructed as any of Marvel’s corporate-minded affairs, but goes down as sweet and light as a fondant fancy. It’s an equal-parts concoction of Rian Johnson’s wry, self-aware Knives Out and the aristocratic romanticism of Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations. And if its ambitions towards broad likeability weren’t already obvious enough, the film’s...
First look at It and Hunger Games stars in new Stephen King film
Stephen King fans, rejoice, because we now have a first look at It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell and The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland in the new Stephen King film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The synopsis of the film sees teen Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) unexpectedly befriend...
Royal Photographer Shares Personal Photos of Queen Elizabeth II from Balmoral (Exclusive)
Working a jigsaw puzzle, walking her beloved corgis and lounging by the fireplace — these are among the most personal photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II ever captured. “Extra” Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery spoke with her dad, royal photographer David Montgomery, about his magical day capturing photos of...
Christian Slater Revealed As Part Of ‘Willow’ Cast – D23
Christian Slater will be seen in Willow, Disney+’s upcoming live-action series based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. Slater’s casting was revealed today during Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim. No details on his role were shared, other than a reference to the character being a friend of Madmartigan. “I love the fantasy, the sci-fi, just getting to be a part of this show was, I will be honest with you an absolute dream come true,” said Slater. “This was a very fun character, we got to have some improve, ad-libs we came up with stuff on the spot...
Bo Brundin, Actor in ‘The Great Waldo Pepper,’ Dies at 85
Bo Brundin, the Swedish actor best known for his turn as a demoralized German World War I pilot opposite Robert Redford in the aerial adventure film The Great Waldo Pepper, has died. He was 85. Brundin died Sunday in his hometown of Uppsala in Sweden, a spokesperson for Paar Productions told The Hollywood Reporter. The company worked with the actor on one of his last projects, the 2011 short film Starlight, in which he played God.More from The Hollywood Reporter2022 Venice Film Festival Awards (Updating Live)TIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama 'My Policeman'TIFF: Cinemas Are Still Suffering as Streaming Drives...
Claire Danes to Star in HBO Max Miniseries ‘Full Circle’ From Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon
Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz. The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into...
15 Movies That Might Sell Big at TIFF 2022
The Toronto International Film Festival isn’t as well-known for dealmaking as Sundance, and the clamor around Oscar-friendly titles tends to dominate, but buyers attending the festival always have a lot of possibilities to dig through. Many of the roughly 200 feature films screening the the biggest fall festival arrive without distribution. In the past, TIFF has yielded plenty of big deals, including some that impact awards season, such as Neon’s $6 million 2017 pickup of “I, Tonya” that resulted in a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Allison Janney and Sony Pictures Classics’ 2014 acquisition of “Still Alice” that ultimately landed Julianne...
‘Bonnie’ Review: Portrait of Casting Director Bonnie Timmermann Only Skims the Surface
A loving tribute to veteran casting director Bonnie Timmermann, Simon Wallon’s Bonnie shoots itself in the foot in its opening minutes. As we watch rough VHS tapes documenting the subject’s early interviews with actors like Benicio Del Toro, Natalie Portman and Kate Winslet — all so impossibly young, beautiful and lovable — we already resent the more mundane docu-stuff to come. Why not just gather all these tapes you can get permission for, have Timmermann do a bit of intro and make it a series for streaming? Most movie buffs would watch hours and hours before getting their fill. Admittedly, that...
Pinocchio Reveals Character Posters for Tom Hanks' Geppetto
Pinocchio shared some new character posters for the Disney+ movies. Tom Hanks is front and center as Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt brings Jiminy Cricket to life. Of course, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is the puppet who makes the entire story go. It's been a big Disney+ Day celebration for most of this week. The movie released yesterday, and you have to think that fans will be piling in for one of Disney's most recognizable tales. It's not exactly new for the company to take one of its animated mega-hits and apply it to live-action. But, it makes sense for a little Disney+ Day treat for the fans. Most of them will be excited to see Hanks in a role that honestly feels like it probably should have happened before. At any rate, check out some of these fun character posters down below before the big announcements from this weekend get rolling.
Muslim-American Comedy In The Works At ABC From Dan Ahdoot & Vali Chandrasekaran
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Ahdoot, who has starred in series such as Cobrai Kai, and Vali Chandrasekaran, an exec producer on Modern Family are behind a new Muslim-American comedy that is in development at ABC. The Disney-owned broadcast network is working up the untitled comedy from 20th Television. It is centered around Mohammad “Mo” Al-Hayati, a young Muslim-American doctor in rural red state America, who struggles to become a trusted pillar of his community despite not knowing anything about how real life works there. Or anywhere. The series is loosely based on a chapter in Ahdoot’s upcoming book of essays – Undercooked: How I Let...
Beanie Feldstein Joins Ethan Coen Pic At Working Title And Focus Features
EXCLUSIVE: Beanie Feldstein is set to join Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in Ethan Coen’s untitled pic at Working Title and Focus Features. This is Coen’s first time directing a film on his own after having spent his movie career co-directing and writing with his brother Joel. As of now, plot and character details are being kept under wraps for the new pic, which Ethan Coen co-wrote with his wife Tricia Cooke. They are also producing with Robert Graf and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. The film will shoot this fall. Feldstein is coming off her critically acclaimed role as Monica...
