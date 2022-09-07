Pinocchio shared some new character posters for the Disney+ movies. Tom Hanks is front and center as Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt brings Jiminy Cricket to life. Of course, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is the puppet who makes the entire story go. It's been a big Disney+ Day celebration for most of this week. The movie released yesterday, and you have to think that fans will be piling in for one of Disney's most recognizable tales. It's not exactly new for the company to take one of its animated mega-hits and apply it to live-action. But, it makes sense for a little Disney+ Day treat for the fans. Most of them will be excited to see Hanks in a role that honestly feels like it probably should have happened before. At any rate, check out some of these fun character posters down below before the big announcements from this weekend get rolling.

