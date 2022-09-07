Read full article on original website
Related
PERSONALITIES: Eye doctor brings sight-saving measures to his patients
MANCHESTER — Having an ophthalmologist come anywhere close enough to doing surgery on your eyeball is something that would make most people squeamish. WHO HE IS: A board-certified ophthalmologist who diagnoses and treats diseases, injuries, or trauma of the eye, with a special interest in cataract and laser eye surgery.
Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point
Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
Springfield officials discuss alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds
Springfield City Councilors Tracye Whitfield and Justin Hurst held a news conference at the steps of Springfield City hall regarding the alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds. Many were saying that there has been a lack of communication and transparency from the Sarno administration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
vikingsaga.org
Beloved ELHS Teacher Mr. Guinez Remembered by All
Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
RELATED PEOPLE
hk-now.com
UConn Master Gardener Program Now Accepting Applications
Submitted by Gail Reynolds, Master Gardener Program Coordinator. (September 7, 2022) —The UConn Master Gardener Program is now accepting applications for the Haddam-based class that will begin in January, 2023. The classroom portion of the program will be held at the Middlesex County Extension Center in Haddam on Tuesday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Applications must be submitted by October 14, 2022. The program cost is $475. Partial scholarship is available.
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
Bristol Press
Former Bristol resident becomes one-star general
Serving one’s country in the U.S. Armed Forces is among one of the most time-honored roles in American society, however, few spend a lifetime serving and fewer still attain the rank and administrative insight of a one-star general. “It’s incredibly humbling,” said Brig. Gen. Kirsten Graugard Aguilar, 47, a...
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall
Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square.
‘She died alone’: COVID memorial remembers Massachusetts loved ones who died during pandemic and offers a space to grieve
Seven-year-old Cassidy Patrice Baracka was remembered for drawing rainbows daily and going to over 100 Boston Bruins games with her mother. A 53-year-old essential worker was remembered for his love for sports and The Beatles. A man who retired at 70 was remembered for his recent adventures as he “had just begun to travel and enjoy life.”
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longmeadow drinking water exceeds contamination level
The Longmeadow Department of Public Works (DPW) said there has been two violations of drinking water standards. The DPW notified its customer that drinking water samples exceeded the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes (TTHM) and haloacetic acids (HAA5).
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
Eyewitness News
What to expect for home heating costs as fall approaches
(WFSB) - Fall is right around the corner, which means we’re soon going to start relying on our heat a lot more. Eyewitness News checked what to expect with oil prices. According to DEEP, currently the average price of heating oil is just under $5.00 a gallon. An expert...
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
Comments / 0