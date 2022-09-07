ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos County, TX

Texas top 10 fugitive arrested

By Dusty Ellis
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On September 6, 2022, the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office arrested wanted Fugitive Raynaldo Tijerina who was an active and confirmed Tango Blast Gang Member.

The Pecos County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, United States Marshal Service, and the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division.

Tijerina was wanted for Homicide, Possession of Child Pornography and Invasive Visual Recording.

