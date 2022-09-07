Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heavy police presence at Westland church; MSP say suspect taken into custody with gunshot wound
WESTLAND, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working with the Westland Police Department to investigate a shooting. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Friday (Sept 9) in the area of the Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road in Westland. Michigan State Police said one suspect is in...
One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township
One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.
Rash of arsons under investigation at mobile home park outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a rash of arsons and attempted arsons committed in Superior Township within the last month. A total of seven suspicious fires deemed arson have been recorded in the Arbor Woods Mobile Home Park located in Superior Township northeast of Ann Arbor since Aug. 11, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
WILX-TV
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments worked to put out the flames at a home in Dimondale. The crews responded Friday morning to a home on Pleasant River Drive, just east of N Waverly Road. N Waverly Road south of McCue Road was closed during the fire, but it...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries following crash
BRITTON, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically injured Wednesday after falling from a motorcycle in Britton. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Wells streets. Police said a motorcyclist on Main Street lost control of their vehicle while crossing over railroad tracks and fell from the motorcycle.
PD: Woman hit, killed in Marshall crash
Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Marshall Wednesday morning.
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects rob Detroit gas station after one brandishes firearm and the other takes items
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the community for help investigating a larceny incident at a gas station this week when two suspects including one who was armed stole merchandise. The crime unfolded early evening on Sept. 6 at the Marathon Gas Station. The Green Light location, addressed...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
fox2detroit.com
Phone scams impersonating Wayne County Sheriff's Office have stolen thousands from victims
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington is putting out a warning about scammers impersonating deputies. He says thieves are impersonating members of his office -- even using his employees' real names. So Far Washington says the criminals have stolen thousands of dollars from dozens of victims. "They...
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
fox2detroit.com
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
WILX-TV
44-year-old man killed in Jackson County after running stop sign
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 44-year-old man from Otsego was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle collision. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Eaton Rapids and Devereaux roads in Parma Township. Police said a westbound driver ran the stop sign and struck a vehicle with three occupants.
fox2detroit.com
Man severely injured in Southfield carjacking; 3 charged
Three men are facing charges after they allegedly carjacked and shot a 22-year-old man outside Regal Towers in Southfield. The victim suffered a severed artery and broken femur.
1 killed, 3 injured in Jackson Co. crash on Thursday
According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Eaton Rapids Road and Devereaux Road in Parma Township around 7:10 p.m.
thesalinepost.com
Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe
A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
WILX-TV
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Lansing, East Lansing border
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple vehicles were damaged Tuesday night following a crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing. According to authorities, police were pursuing an armed robbery suspect when the crash happened near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Saginaw Street. The crash happened just before 9:30...
WILX-TV
Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
