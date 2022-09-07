ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
WILX-TV

44-year-old man killed in Jackson County after running stop sign

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 44-year-old man from Otsego was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle collision. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Eaton Rapids and Devereaux roads in Parma Township. Police said a westbound driver ran the stop sign and struck a vehicle with three occupants.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe

A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
SALINE, MI
WILX-TV

Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Lansing, East Lansing border

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple vehicles were damaged Tuesday night following a crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing. According to authorities, police were pursuing an armed robbery suspect when the crash happened near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Saginaw Street. The crash happened just before 9:30...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
JACKSON, MI

