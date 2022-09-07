Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week 9/9/22
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joins us with our Pet of the Week! She also fills us in on their raffle going on right now. Click here to learn more!
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
Unwelcome visitor: Family finds coyote in bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A coyote wandered into an Ohio home on Friday, spending nearly an hour in the family’s bathroom before it was discovered. According to the Trenton Police department, officers were dispatched to a Trenton home around 5:18 a.m. on calls that the family had found an animal in their first-floor bathroom. The […]
When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
Coyote Hides Behind Toilet In Ohio Home While Family Uses Bathroom
He entered through the front door.
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
Vaccine errors: Experts suggest being your own advocate ahead of getting a COVID booster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are headed to get your new COVID-19 boosters, it's suggested you do a little research before you go. It can lower the odds of a mix-up or vaccine mistake. Vaccine error is reported through a special reporting system with the Centers for Disease Control and...
Dayton Scream Park opens with all new compound
A haunted attraction known for its hillbilly clown and chasing guests with ATVs is celebrating 20 years in Dayton with a brand new compound. Dayton Scream Park, at 5117 Valley Pike, kicks off the season Friday, Sept. 9, with all new scenes, props, monsters and more. “When we first started...
Oxford restaurant inspections reveal new violations
Three of the nine restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Aug. 25 were cited with critical health code violations. The Oxford restaurants where the inspector found no critical violations were Corner Grill and Drinkery, 12 E. East Park; Doughby’s, 36 W. High St.; Oxford Sushi King, 37 E. High St.; Subway, 17 E. High St.; and Oxford Coffee Company, 21 Lynn Ave Suite 102.
Dayton Children’s ranked #1 by Forbes list of Best Employers
The award recognizes employers who prioritize employment topics like safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Dayton Children’s was one of only 16 hospitals and health care facilities in Ohio to be recognized on the top 100 list of employers throughout the state.
Cincinnati SPCA takes in rescued beagles from Virginia
CINCINNATI — Beagle girl number one, let’s call her Uno for short, just recently arrived to SPCA Cincinnati. The energetic, four-legged friend loves running and flopping around. What You Need To Know. 4,000 beagle dogs were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. According to the DOJ, it...
New strain of animal disease
There has been reports in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana of a new strain of the parvovirus or another unknown disease that has been affecting animal health. Therefore, as a precaution and a recommendation of our county veterinarians, the Animal Shelter feel it’s necessary for the health of the dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter to vaccinate any dog as soon as it enters the Darke County Animal Shelter.
Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton
"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
Westwood community meets to create neighborhood safety plan
Around two dozen Westwood neighbors, leaders and business owners met at the Dayton Metro Library on Abbey Avenue to voice their concerns.
Best of Dayton: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists
In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best Ice Cream has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first two days. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to...
No injuries after vacant house fire in Dayton
Crews took an aggressive attack on the fire, reporting that it was difficult to fight it due to overgrown trees and plants. 2 NEWS crews at the scene said that fire crews could be seen cutting down limbs to access the home.
3 Types of Liability for a Motorcycle Accident in Hamilton, OH
The main reason your lawyers will visit the crash site is to examine the state of the road. All motorists hate potholes, but for bikers, they can be lethal. Hamilton, OH – Ohioans love motorcycles even though their passion for the open road can often cause severe injury or death. Ohio was ranked fourth for the highest number of motorcycle accident fatalities in the country. The top three positions were occupied by Florida, Texas and California, states with a considerably larger population than Ohio. Why does Ohio have so many motorcycle accidents, then? The answer can be found in another statistic in which Ohio ranks fourth for the states with the most motorcycle owners, over 400,000.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
Become a foster parent for Shelby County
Child abuse and neglect occurs regularly in our communities. Due to this, it is sometimes necessary to remove children from their homes to ensure their safety. This isn’t a decision that is made lightly, and it is always done with court supervision. When a child is removed from their home, Shelby County Job and Family Services – Children Services Division and the local court develop a case plan that helps the family work toward reunification. Shelby County Children Services Division makes every effort to place removed children with suitable family members, but unfortunately, sometimes this isn’t possible. In 2021, Shelby County Children Services Division placed 45 children into agency custody.
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
