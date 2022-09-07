Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Therapy Place to Host 8th Annual Therapalooza
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks nonprofit pediatric therapy center, The Therapy Place, will be hosting their annual “Therapalooza” Fundraiser, the biggest of the year- to raise money for support services to help children and their families. Therapy Place to Host 3rd Annual Therapalooza by...
Soda City Live: Kinship Care Month means keeping family connections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is Kinship Care Month in South Carolina. During this month, the South Carolina Department of Social Services is celebrating grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who take care of young people who might, otherwise, go into foster care. Connelly-Anne Ragley is the director of...
The City of Columbia celebrates PARK(ing) Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, September 16, the City of Columbia will celebrate its annual PARK(ing) Day. The city has hosted PARK(ing) Day since 2015. The day is always celebrated on the third Friday in September. PARK(ing) Day is a global event where citizens, artists, and activists collaborate to...
Drama-based program hopes to get Richland One students excited about reading
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new drama-based literacy program is soon coming to select Richland School District One schools, with the goal of getting students excited about reading and helping them meet grade-level benchmarks. The Spark program, which is administered by the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and...
Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school. Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.
Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival Is This Week!
Sponsored - Here is your chance to be Greek this week! The 35th Annual Greek Festival is back and fully running with authentic Greek dishes that will have you saying ‘nóstimo!’ (Delicious!). We are also excited to bring back our Greek folk dancing brought to you by our talented K-4th Grade and 5th-12th grade dance team. Dances will begin Friday evening and all-day Saturday and Sunday!
Richland 2 board to evaluate itself and superintendent in Tuesday’s meeting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The leadership of Richland School District 2 is getting a chance to evaluate its own performance on Tuesday. The school board is scheduled for a public self-evaluation, a presentation by Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis on his job performance, and an executive session discussion on Davis’s job performance.
South Carolina remembers 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, bells rang at 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m, 9:37 a.m., and 10:07 a.m. to remember the times the planes struck on September 11, 2001. Its a day to never be forgotten, that Dawn Yamashiro personally remembers. Yamashiro says she...
CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic Safety Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatality of a male pedestrian. The incident occurred at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive. Officers are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate. The driver remained on the scene after the incident.
Health U: Hip Injuries in Young Athletes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we head back to school, fall sports and activities are in full swing. When we think about hip injuries, older people come to mind. But hip injuries also happen to young athletes. Dr. Guillaume Dumont, an orthopedic surgeon with Lexington Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at...
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported an inmate died after a fight Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Broad River Correctional Institution. Jermaine Antonio Goss, 36, was taken to an area hospital after investigators said he was injured in a fight with a cellmate. He later died of his injuries.
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia firefighters made a rescue from a burning house Sunday morning. The Columbia Richland Fire Department said they were at the scene in the 2800 block of Knightbridge Rd. after a fire started inside of a home at around 9:00 a.m. First responders found smoke and...
Soda City Live: Learn the do’s and don’ts of starting a business with 3-day startup weekend event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a current business owner or looking to start up a business, there is a three-day workshop that will help you start or grow your business. Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th, aspiring business owners will have an opportunity to form teams, build solutions and network with other professionals.
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
City of Columbia offering sessions on resources for small businesses, grant funding opportunities
The first session will be hosted by the Office of Business Opportunities and will include information on small business resources, financial assistance and professional guidance on development. The second session will include information on grant funding opportunities for your neighborhood and non-profit organization. You can register for the sessions by...
DHEC confirms first death from West Nile Virus in the state for 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Monday the first death of 2022 from West Nile Virus in the state. The organization said the individual was from the Midlands. DHEC said 11 cases have been confirmed of the virus, nine of which are...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines down
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are temporarily down. So, RCSD is asking anyone with an emergency to call 9-1-1, and for non-emergencies to dial 803-252-2911. Deputies do not know what the issue is that’s preventing its in-house phones from working. Notice a...
