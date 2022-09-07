Read full article on original website
Struggling CT hemp farmers feeling 'left out' of state's cannabis plans
Becky Goetsch grows hemp. She has since 2019, after U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act, which made hemp a legal cash crop. Since then, the price of hemp has crashed. That has, in turn, reduced the number of hemp farmers in Connecticut from a high of 140 in 2020 to about half that now.
Connecticut Paid Leave Authority Processing Improves
After a little bit of a rocky start, the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority released data Friday that shows claims decisions are being made on average within eight days. That’s two days better than at the start of the program. The authority has paid out $157 million in benefits through...
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Report links Conn. members of law enforcement, military and first response to far-right group
Connecticut has 476 people who’ve signed up as members of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. That number includes five locals working in...
There’s a buzz among the West Indian Community for a new non-stop flight from BDL to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — People are circling the date on their calendars for the take-off of a new non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica. Beginning this December Spirit Airlines will make the route available. The flight will not just be about sun and fun as it’s opening the door for big commerce. […]
Middletown mayor: Allowing kids to handle disabled rifles at National Night Out a ‘mistake’
MIDDLETOWN — Following the posting of a photograph on social media of a child holding a non-functioning gun during last month’s National Night Out celebration, the police chief took immediate action, creating a policy that would ban firearms at future public events. Chief Erik Costa said Friday that...
Connecticut regulators approve 11 new lottery and social equity applications to sell cannabis
The Connecticut Social Equity Council has reached its cap for approving equity joint venture applicants to retail legal cannabis. Those six applicants will be “licensed to purchase cannabis from producers, cultivators, micro-cultivators, product manufacturers and food and beverage manufacturers and to sell cannabis to consumers and research programs.”. As...
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
Connecticut child care costs are on the rise. Here's some ways to save.
Whether you are signing your kids up for child care because you have to work or because you want them to have an environment to interact and learn, it is going to cost you quite a bit. Child care is known to be one of the largest expenses for families,...
Norwalk parent launches website to create hub for school information
NORWALK — A local parent is launching a website to spread information and encourage understanding about the city’s schools, with hopes of bringing residents together to improve life in the district. The Norwalk Parents Initiative, an “independent community resource and engagement hub for the education issues parents find...
West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns
WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
Candidates clash over gun control as group sues over Connecticut’s assault weapons ban
A Second Amendment group is suing to overturn Connecticut's strict gun restrictions. Democrats hope the move will elevate gun control as a key issue in this year’s race for governor. In a new federal lawsuit, the National Association for Gun Rights argues the state’s ban on assault weapons and...
Former Woodbridge man sentenced in $400,000 fraudulent international tax return scheme
NEW HAVEN — A former Woodbridge man has been sentenced to six months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, after he and others obtained more than $400,000 through fraudulent tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Diego Aucapina, who was one of four people...
Times Take On Affordable Housing Lacks Evidence, Balance
It’s important to address some of the claims and assumptions made in Ms. Lisa Prevost’s recent piece in the NY Times, Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut. The piece spurred a lot of discussion in many towns in the Nutmeg State and as an...
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
New Haven files lawsuit against entertainment company for holding illegal motorcycle rally
The city of New Haven has filed a lawsuit against an entertainment company for holding an illegal motorcycle rally last September. It alleges that Eastcoastin Companies held the rally without the proper city permits. It cost law enforcement $80,000 to maintain public safety during the event, which the city intends...
Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan
DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
