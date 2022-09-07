Read full article on original website
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Suspect shot by officers after chase in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot by officers following a chase, according to the Houston Police Department. The chase started just after midnight Saturday near the North Freeway and West Little York. Police said they performed a traffic stop and ordered the driver to...
Click2Houston.com
MUST SEE VIDEO: Suspect carefully selects, tries on clothes before loading them into duffle bag and fleeing store
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat. On Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., a man entered a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway. He walked around the store, removed numerous articles of clothing from their hangers, tried some of the items on and then walked to the luggage section. The man then placed the clothing in an empty duffle bag and walked towards the front entrance/exit of the store.
84-year-old Houston woman missing for nearly 48 hours found unconscious on sidewalk, police say
HOUSTON — The 84-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, police said. Pearl Radcliffe's nephew got a call Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. that she was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Police said she was found unconscious on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street. She is...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
Man shot to death by homeowner outside southeast Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON — Investigators are questioning a homeowner after a man was shot and killed outside an apartment in southeast Houston Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Village Way near Telephone Road. Police said homicide detectives were heading to the apartment...
HCSO: Teen shoots, kills 2 men during attempted home invasion in Channelview
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were shot and killed by a teen armed with a shotgun during an attempted home invasion, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street in the Channelview area. Gonzalez said three masked...
Sketch released of man accused of rape at Baytown park
BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police released a composite sketch Friday of a suspect accused of raping a woman who was walking through a park earlier this month. The incident happened on September 1 sometime before noon at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road. Baytown police were called the park after a 50-year-old woman claimed she walking the trails and was sexually assaulted by a man.
KHOU
Houston man facing charges after two women killed in RV crash in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — A Houston man is facing charges after two people were killed and seven others were injured when the RV police said he was driving crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. Houston time on Interstate 66 in Virginia. Investigators believe 25-year-old...
wufe967.com
Houston authorities looking for 'Big Shades Bandit' linked to three bank heists
An alleged bank robber with a penchant for large black sunglasses is being sought in connection with a series of heists. The FBI said the unidentified suspect known as the “Big Shades Bandit” wore the over sized shades during his first known robbery on June 29 inside a First Convenience Bank.
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder charges
Two suspects, Ashim Taylor Jr, and Jayland Womack, were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail today, suspected and charged with murdering Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin on Madera Run Pkwy in The Groves neighborhood of Atascocita, Texas, a suburb of Houston last month.
Two men charged in connection with shooting death of Deputy Ursin were out on bond on murder cases
HOUSTON — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin. Ahsim Taylor, Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder in the case, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said both...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
WFAA
Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
Man dies after being found with multiple stab wounds in front of hotel, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man died after he was attacked by someone with a knife in front of a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 1 a.m. in front of the Courtyard by Marriott on John F. Kennedy...
Click2Houston.com
$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD
A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Robbers on the run after snatching designer glasses, cash from eye care business in Galleria area
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for the aggravated robbery of an eye care business in the Galleria area. According to police, the robbery happened on Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe. Police said,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Baby found after being reportedly taken in dad’s Jeep stolen from store was never in vehicle: HCSO
A 6-month-old who deputies were actively searching for Thursday morning was found safe after the baby was reportedly taken inside a Jeep that was stolen from a gas station in north Harris County. It turns out the baby was never even inside the vehicle, according to Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THIEVES HIT MONTGOMERY APARTMENT COMPLEX FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Thieves hit the Montgomery Chase Apartments at 19788 SH 105 Thursday night cutting the catalytic converters from a resident s Toyota Tacoma Truck.
fox26houston.com
More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns were stolen from a local designer over Labor Day weekend. Houston police need your help identifying the suspects. It happened at the David Peck Boutique on Fountainview and San Felipe around 1 a.m. Friday. Police say burglars broke in with a...
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
KHOU
