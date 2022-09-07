ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

MUST SEE VIDEO: Suspect carefully selects, tries on clothes before loading them into duffle bag and fleeing store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat. On Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., a man entered a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway. He walked around the store, removed numerous articles of clothing from their hangers, tried some of the items on and then walked to the luggage section. The man then placed the clothing in an empty duffle bag and walked towards the front entrance/exit of the store.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sketch released of man accused of rape at Baytown park

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police released a composite sketch Friday of a suspect accused of raping a woman who was walking through a park earlier this month. The incident happened on September 1 sometime before noon at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road. Baytown police were called the park after a 50-year-old woman claimed she walking the trails and was sexually assaulted by a man.
BAYTOWN, TX
KHOU

Houston man facing charges after two women killed in RV crash in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — A Houston man is facing charges after two people were killed and seven others were injured when the RV police said he was driving crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. Houston time on Interstate 66 in Virginia. Investigators believe 25-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD

A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

