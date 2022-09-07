ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Weekend forecast: One nice, one not so much

High pressure will insure that our weather remains nice through Saturday. There will be an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours as high pressure moves off the East Coast. Showers will move quickly north from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night and reach Western New York...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Sweet sunshine as we reach the weekend

Let's be honest, this week's weather has been depressing. We know that Rochester gets more cloudy in the fall but not usually THIS early! Good news for tonight as our sky will continue to clear up and allow for moonlight and cool air by Friday morning. There may be some...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Some nice weather to start the weekend

Rochester, NY ( WHAM) - After experiencing plenty of clouds, and even some showers over a lot of this week, today will be the best looking day of the week. After starting with some areas of fog this morning, sunshine will win out for much of the day. It will be a very mild afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year.Heading into Saturday, we'll get to keep some sunshine in the picture. The day will start with a lot of sunshine. Expect just a few more clouds to arrive through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Remembering a caring heart

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a fisherman - in more ways than one!. We lost an avid fisherman last evening. Lou Langie was 94, a Rochester philanthropist whose net was widely cast for others. The bible says 'Follow me - and I will send you out...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Ceremony at Highland Park marks Sept. 11, 2001

Rochester, N.Y. — This Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Veterans Outreach Center hosted a remembrance ceremony Friday. It was held at the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park at Highland Park. "Operation We Remember" honors the lives that were lost and the lives...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Theater opens inside Sibley Square

Rochester, N.Y. — A new entertainment venue is now open downtown. The Focus Theater, a comedy theater and training center, hosted its grand opening Friday at Sibley Square. The fully accessible venue includes a 92-seat theater and a classroom. The space will accommodate artists and audiences of all backgrounds.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Friday Night Rivals visits Penfield

Penfield, N.Y. — It's the second week of the 2022 Section V football season, and Penfield High School is the site of this week's Friday Night Rivals. The Patriots are welcoming the Pittsford Panthers to town. The game will air live on CW Rochester and 13wham.com starting at 7:30 p.m.
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

COVID-19 and flu, season could be severe

Rochester, N.Y. — Top doctors here in Monroe County say after two years of low flu cases, it's likely we will be dealing with a severe flu season. One big concern and something we have yet to see is the flu season coinciding with COVID-19. Kathy Kinglsey is all...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

More local schools back in session on Thursday

More schools are back in session on Thursday in both Monroe County and its surrounding areas. Albion, Canandaigua, McQuaid Jesuit, Phelps-Clifton Springs, Wayland-Cohocton, York have all opened back up. 13WHAM's Sam Carter joined Good Day Rochester all morning long with coverage from Wayland-Cohocton where he spoke with students and staff...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Downtown Definitely Market Place to debut at Parcel 5

Downtown Definitely Market Place will debut at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will feature 40 local retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections, and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Helping students in need

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Education Success Foundation and Staples!. They partnered to provide school supplies for those in need. Staples customers were able to donate five dollars to help more than 2,400 students. "We are so excited," said Jordan Cimilluca, community and development manager...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

'The best dog': Community says goodbye to bomb-sniffing dog

Wayne County, N.Y. — It rained Wednesday, but they still came. They came to pay tribute to a dog named "Earl." People lined the streets of Palmyra for a send-off to him. He's a war hero, having served two tours of duty as a bomb-sniffing dog in Afghanistan alongside Brad O'Keefe.
PALMYRA, NY
13 WHAM

RPO opens its 2022-23 season on Thursday

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) is kicking off its 2022-23 season on Thursday, securing 100 years of the world-class orchestra. The RPO will premiere the new season with violin superstar Gil Shaham performing what's been described as "the world's most famous symphony," Beethoven’s 5th, on September 8 and 10.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

COVID booster clinic planned in Livingston County

Livingston County, N.Y. — Livingston County is holding a drive-through booster clinic Friday. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the health department at 2 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. To be eligible for the booster, you must be at least 18 and have completed...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police increasing presence at Batavia High School football games

Batavia, N.Y. — Fans attending Batavia High School football games this fall at Van Detta Stadium will notice an increased police presence. Those entering the stadium will be wand-checked to ensure no prohibited items are brought in. They're also be advised to use caution and plan ahead for parking.
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
ROCHESTER, NY

