4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Weekend forecast: One nice, one not so much
High pressure will insure that our weather remains nice through Saturday. There will be an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours as high pressure moves off the East Coast. Showers will move quickly north from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night and reach Western New York...
13 WHAM
Sweet sunshine as we reach the weekend
Let's be honest, this week's weather has been depressing. We know that Rochester gets more cloudy in the fall but not usually THIS early! Good news for tonight as our sky will continue to clear up and allow for moonlight and cool air by Friday morning. There may be some...
13 WHAM
Some nice weather to start the weekend
Rochester, NY ( WHAM) - After experiencing plenty of clouds, and even some showers over a lot of this week, today will be the best looking day of the week. After starting with some areas of fog this morning, sunshine will win out for much of the day. It will be a very mild afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year.Heading into Saturday, we'll get to keep some sunshine in the picture. The day will start with a lot of sunshine. Expect just a few more clouds to arrive through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Remembering a caring heart
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a fisherman - in more ways than one!. We lost an avid fisherman last evening. Lou Langie was 94, a Rochester philanthropist whose net was widely cast for others. The bible says 'Follow me - and I will send you out...
13 WHAM
'How lucky we've been': Rochester's longest-running anchor duo to retire this fall
Rochester, N.Y. — Longtime broadcast journalists Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored 13WHAM News at 5 p.m. every weeknight since 1990, are retiring from television. The Rochester natives, who were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018, have also co-anchored 13WHAM News...
13 WHAM
Ceremony at Highland Park marks Sept. 11, 2001
Rochester, N.Y. — This Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Veterans Outreach Center hosted a remembrance ceremony Friday. It was held at the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park at Highland Park. "Operation We Remember" honors the lives that were lost and the lives...
13 WHAM
Theater opens inside Sibley Square
Rochester, N.Y. — A new entertainment venue is now open downtown. The Focus Theater, a comedy theater and training center, hosted its grand opening Friday at Sibley Square. The fully accessible venue includes a 92-seat theater and a classroom. The space will accommodate artists and audiences of all backgrounds.
13 WHAM
Friday Night Rivals visits Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — It's the second week of the 2022 Section V football season, and Penfield High School is the site of this week's Friday Night Rivals. The Patriots are welcoming the Pittsford Panthers to town. The game will air live on CW Rochester and 13wham.com starting at 7:30 p.m.
13 WHAM
Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
13 WHAM
COVID-19 and flu, season could be severe
Rochester, N.Y. — Top doctors here in Monroe County say after two years of low flu cases, it's likely we will be dealing with a severe flu season. One big concern and something we have yet to see is the flu season coinciding with COVID-19. Kathy Kinglsey is all...
13 WHAM
Pasta Dinner Fundraiser in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz takes place Sunday in Fairport
Fairport, N.Y. — A Pasta Dinner Fundraiser in honor of fallen Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz will take place at Original Steve's Diner in Fairport on Sunday. There will be three different seating times at 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Organizers are asking participants to purchase tickets in advance...
13 WHAM
More local schools back in session on Thursday
More schools are back in session on Thursday in both Monroe County and its surrounding areas. Albion, Canandaigua, McQuaid Jesuit, Phelps-Clifton Springs, Wayland-Cohocton, York have all opened back up. 13WHAM's Sam Carter joined Good Day Rochester all morning long with coverage from Wayland-Cohocton where he spoke with students and staff...
13 WHAM
Downtown Definitely Market Place to debut at Parcel 5
Downtown Definitely Market Place will debut at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will feature 40 local retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections, and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Helping students in need
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Education Success Foundation and Staples!. They partnered to provide school supplies for those in need. Staples customers were able to donate five dollars to help more than 2,400 students. "We are so excited," said Jordan Cimilluca, community and development manager...
13 WHAM
'The best dog': Community says goodbye to bomb-sniffing dog
Wayne County, N.Y. — It rained Wednesday, but they still came. They came to pay tribute to a dog named "Earl." People lined the streets of Palmyra for a send-off to him. He's a war hero, having served two tours of duty as a bomb-sniffing dog in Afghanistan alongside Brad O'Keefe.
13 WHAM
Monroe County cuts ribbon on new Sutter's Marina on Irondequoit Bay
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Many recall the spring floods that caused heavy damage along the Lake Ontario shoreline and its adjoining bays a few years ago. : State of emergency in effect due to Lake Ontario flooding. On Thursday, Monroe County cut the ribbon on the new Sutter's Marina in...
13 WHAM
RPO opens its 2022-23 season on Thursday
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) is kicking off its 2022-23 season on Thursday, securing 100 years of the world-class orchestra. The RPO will premiere the new season with violin superstar Gil Shaham performing what's been described as "the world's most famous symphony," Beethoven’s 5th, on September 8 and 10.
13 WHAM
COVID booster clinic planned in Livingston County
Livingston County, N.Y. — Livingston County is holding a drive-through booster clinic Friday. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the health department at 2 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. To be eligible for the booster, you must be at least 18 and have completed...
13 WHAM
Police increasing presence at Batavia High School football games
Batavia, N.Y. — Fans attending Batavia High School football games this fall at Van Detta Stadium will notice an increased police presence. Those entering the stadium will be wand-checked to ensure no prohibited items are brought in. They're also be advised to use caution and plan ahead for parking.
13 WHAM
Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
