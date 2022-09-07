Rochester, NY ( WHAM) - After experiencing plenty of clouds, and even some showers over a lot of this week, today will be the best looking day of the week. After starting with some areas of fog this morning, sunshine will win out for much of the day. It will be a very mild afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year.Heading into Saturday, we'll get to keep some sunshine in the picture. The day will start with a lot of sunshine. Expect just a few more clouds to arrive through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO