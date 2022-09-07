Read full article on original website
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
KTEN.com
New hybrid store opens in Tom Bean
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — There's a new retail store in the fast-growing City of Tom Bean. The new Dollar Tree and Family Dollar hybrid store is the first of its kind in Grayson County. The retailer will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17.
ketr.org
Property taxes owed likely to rise in 2023 despite reduced rates
Despite lower property tax rates across Northeast Texas, many homeowners can expect their property tax bill to be higher next year. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that even though local taxing entities such as hospital and school districts have lowered their property tax rates once again this year, the rapid increase in property values is still likely to result in higher taxes in 2023. The Banner reports that in Hunt County, the appraised value of a home rose by about 25 percent from 2021 to 2022.
easttexasradio.com
Wortham Book Signing Set For Saturday, September 24 At Paris Public Library
Paris native, Travis Wortham, Jr. , often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions, What’s Wrong Wif Deez Kids” on Saturday, September 24, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Paris Public Library, 326 South Main Street. The community is invited to visit with the author, hear about the book and purchase an autographed copy of his book.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting, Work Session Agendas For Monday 09.12
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — Sept. 6, 2022
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, 2022, presented to to the City Council in a Memorandum as well as aloud the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We did not have any workers compensation claims in August. We had one minor liability claim in August. SENIOR...
easttexasradio.com
Grant To Assist Veterans
Thursday, the Texas Veterans Commission Fund awarded $200,000 to the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. The money is a Housing For Texas Heroes Grant to provide veterans and surviving spouses in Upshur, Gregg, and Harrison counties with home modification services.
AI enhanced colonoscopy now offered at UT Health East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Digestive Disease Center of UT Health has a new tool, artificial intelligence. The new GI Genius™ module allows doctors to use artificial intelligence to identify cancer polyps that they might have missed. The module works by using AI to visually highlight where polyps are while doctors are performing the colonoscopy. This […]
Stolen Mustang Used In High Speed Chase Around Sulphur Springs
A stolen Mustang Shelby GT was reportedly used in a high speed chase around Sulphur Springs Monday night. The driver, a 29-year-old Atlanta, Texas man, also was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson reported first seeing the black...
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
Major accident in Wood County shuts down SH 154
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting a crash on SH 154 just east of FM 14. According to the report, both lanes of SH 154 are blocked with no timeline set for reopening at this time. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.
East Texas house destroyed after fire
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
ssnewstelegram.com
New doctor added to hospital staff
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please.
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler Fire Department celebrates arrival of new firefighting aircraft
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum tags along at Ray Barnard’s 101st Birthday party held at the East Texas Oil Museum. His friend Reece Nichols takes him through the museum where he shares stories of the New London explosion in 1937, and his time as a roughneck in Kuwait and Brazil.
Portion of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church blocked due to rollover, pin-in crash
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a pin-in crash in which the vehicle overturned on Troup Highway. According to Tyler Police Dept., the crash occurred around 11 a.m., in the 1600 block of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Police have blocked off lanes heading toward...
inforney.com
Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County
Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
mycouriertribune.com
Van Zandt County is 18th to declare invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Van Zandt County in northeast Texas is the 18th county to declare an invasion at the southern border. Its county commissioners and Judge Don Kirkpatrick signed a resolution expressing support for Gov. Greg Abbott “to take necessary action to stop the chaos on our border.”
ketr.org
Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals
In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
