Sulphur Springs, TX

New hybrid store opens in Tom Bean

TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — There's a new retail store in the fast-growing City of Tom Bean. The new Dollar Tree and Family Dollar hybrid store is the first of its kind in Grayson County. The retailer will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17.
TOM BEAN, TX
Property taxes owed likely to rise in 2023 despite reduced rates

Despite lower property tax rates across Northeast Texas, many homeowners can expect their property tax bill to be higher next year. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that even though local taxing entities such as hospital and school districts have lowered their property tax rates once again this year, the rapid increase in property values is still likely to result in higher taxes in 2023. The Banner reports that in Hunt County, the appraised value of a home rose by about 25 percent from 2021 to 2022.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Wortham Book Signing Set For Saturday, September 24 At Paris Public Library

Paris native, Travis Wortham, Jr. , often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions, What’s Wrong Wif Deez Kids” on Saturday, September 24, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Paris Public Library, 326 South Main Street. The community is invited to visit with the author, hear about the book and purchase an autographed copy of his book.
PARIS, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Grant To Assist Veterans

Thursday, the Texas Veterans Commission Fund awarded $200,000 to the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. The money is a Housing For Texas Heroes Grant to provide veterans and surviving spouses in Upshur, Gregg, and Harrison counties with home modification services.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
AI enhanced colonoscopy now offered at UT Health East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Digestive Disease Center of UT Health has a new tool, artificial intelligence. The new GI Genius™ module allows doctors to use artificial intelligence to identify cancer polyps that they might have missed. The module works by using AI to visually highlight where polyps are while doctors are performing the colonoscopy. This […]
TYLER, TX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
East Texas house destroyed after fire

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
LONGVIEW, TX
New doctor added to hospital staff

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student

EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
EMORY, TX
Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Van Zandt County is 18th to declare invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – Van Zandt County in northeast Texas is the 18th county to declare an invasion at the southern border. Its county commissioners and Judge Don Kirkpatrick signed a resolution expressing support for Gov. Greg Abbott “to take necessary action to stop the chaos on our border.”
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals

In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
HUNT COUNTY, TX

