Read full article on original website
Ashton NW
2d ago
He looks homeless, nobody in there right mind will talk like that. He's probably high on PCP too. Let's hope he bumps into the wrong individual that will turn this fool lights off.
Reply(1)
16
Monae
2d ago
Ladies please carry mase, taser, etc to protect yourself. It's either your life or their's! This world is becoming something evil!
Reply
9
Tanez Best
2d ago
a man did this to me i fought back injuring him....i did four years bcuz of his injuries...im forever injured...it hurts worse to seeing it happen so frequently on the same subwau system thats costs so much damn money. always females randomly attacked still nyc lawmakers reduse to mta accountable
Reply(1)
4
Related
Queens man charged for hiring hitman to kill witness he allegedly attacked with broken glass bottle
A Queens supreme court grand jury indicted a 44-year-old man on Friday for hiring an undercover officer posing as a hitman to kill a witness in his ongoing assault case, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Teenager shot in Brooklyn, possibly during brawl: police
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police. The teenager was shot at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach around 1:10 p.m., officials said.
Man whose conviction was tossed because of crooked New York cop says there's still a 'sea of problems' and the system is 'corrupt'
"This system is extremely, extremely corrupt," Gregory Barnes told Insider. The NYPD cop that put him away was later convicted of planting evidence.
VIDEO: Robber tackles man into Bronx fruit stand, steals his sneakers
The NYPD released wild video showing the thief chasing after the 42-year-old victim and tackling him into the fruit stand at Jerome Avenue and Evelyn Place in Fordham Heights on the morning of Aug. 29.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman raped on New York City subway platform: NYPD
Police are looking for a man who raped a woman at a New York City subway station, and they're hoping a sketch of the suspect will lead to an arrest.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Teen shot in abdomen after leaving school in Brooklyn
Police said two groups of youths were in a dispute when the shots were fired.
Manhattan thief flees after clerk hands back 'give me the money' note
A Manhattan check-cashing clerk refused to hand over cash to a would-be thief, forcing him to flee empty-handed. The NYPD released an image of the suspect Friday following last Tuesday morning’s robbery attempt in Hell’s Kitchen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
NYPD Investigating Act of Lewdness, Assault in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a woman...
fox5ny.com
Video: Man kidnapped off Queens street
NEW YORK - A man was snatched off of a Queens street and robbed. The NYPD says it happened last month, but they are now releasing video of the incident in hopes that someone will help identify the suspects. A 31-year-old man was approached by two men in a black...
Watch: Robber tackles man into fruit stand in the Bronx, cops say
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
4 Men Injured in Bronx Afternoon Shooting Expected to Survive: Police
Four men were shot outside a building in a Bronx neighborhood Friday afternoon after a gunman approached the group and opened fire, police said. The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. on Astor Avenue in the Allerton Section of the borough, according to NYPD officials. Victims range in age between...
News 12
Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx
The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
fox5ny.com
Video: Group attacks man at West Indian Day Parade
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a violent attack that happened during the West Indian American Day Parade on Monday. New York City police released a video showing the brutal attack, which happened on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights at about 7 p.m. A group of nearly a dozen...
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
NBC New York
34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack
A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack. According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Unique Smith – He was Only 15-Year-Old
On Wednesday, September 7th. Unique Smith, a 15-year-old student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School was shot in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. (News here and here) EMS transported Smith to Methodist Hospital, where he died a short time later. What started as a fist fight between Unique Smith and a masked...
Comments / 25