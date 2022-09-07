ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Unwelcome visitor: Family finds coyote in bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A coyote wandered into an Ohio home on Friday, spending nearly an hour in the family’s bathroom before it was discovered. According to the Trenton Police department, officers were dispatched to a Trenton home around 5:18 a.m. on calls that the family had found an animal in their first-floor bathroom. The […]
TRENTON, OH
WDTN

When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton

"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
RICHMOND, IN
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

No injuries after vacant house fire in Dayton

Crews took an aggressive attack on the fire, reporting that it was difficult to fight it due to overgrown trees and plants. 2 NEWS crews at the scene said that fire crews could be seen cutting down limbs to access the home.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Citizens’ tips result in drug bust at Sidney home

A thorough investigation allowed the detectives to obtain a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Medics called after dump truck lands on side

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
DAYTON, OH

