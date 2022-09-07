Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game
When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
Jordan Travis keeps piling on LSU after upset with latest merch drop
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis released the perfect shirt to troll LSU even more. Jordan Travis and the Florida State Seminoles now find themselves at 2-0 after upsetting the LSU Tigers in New Orleans over Labor Day Weekend. It was a thrilling one-point victory to spoil Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals...
Prediction: Will it be Florida State, Oregon or UCLA for Blake Nichelson, the nation's top-rated uncommitted linebacker?
The date is set. Manteca High School (California) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson will announce his college commitment September 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on 247Sports' YouTube channel. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound 'backer is rated the nation's No. 132 overall prospect and the No. 11 ...
City, law enforcement release game day tips ahead of FAMU football's home opener
The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Police Department have been preparing for a safe and enjoyable FAMU football game day experience.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Saturday: Defending champs Madison County, Fitzgerald collide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
greenepublishing.com
Cowboys Gameday: A clash of champions
It could be the toughest test of the season when the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys go north of the border to Brunswick, Ga., to face the Purple Hurricane of Fitzgerald High School, from Fitzgerald, Ga. This game is part of the annual "Border Wars" football classic, held each year. This year, seven games will pit some of the top football programs from North Florida with top programs from South Georgia. The games began on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 10.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU mired in negative headlines
Florida A&M University faced unwanted media attention in the first few weeks of the academic. school year. FAMU, as students are aware, is an institution that is often in the news for some. purpose. However, FAMU’s image appears to be depicted negatively in recent occurrences. Many students are concerned...
WCTV
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather
Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU to buy housing north of campus
Florida A&M University is trying to address the lack of on-campus housing by expanding to areas north of the campus. FAMU plans to purchase properties on Conklin and Eugenia streets and Rattler Court. The FAMU Board of Trustees approved this proposal last month and allowed President Larry Robinson to seek...
President Larry Robinson speaks out for the first time since board meeting
For the first time since going before Florida A&M University's board of trustees, President DR. Larry Robinson faced students during FAMU's Convocation on Friday.
howafrica.com
Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page
Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
wfxl.com
$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
ecbpublishing.com
Former Sheriff Ken Fortune laid to rest
ECB Publishing, Inc. Photo by Cody Cruver. September 2, 2022. Members of the community, as well as family and friends of the late Ken Fortune, attended a funeral Friday, Sept. 2, in honor of the former Jefferson County Sheriff. Fortune was laid to rest in the Oak Field Cemetery, located at 2462 Waukeena Hwy., in Monticello. Members of local law enforcement came out to honor his legacy, and the funeral service included the playing of Taps and a formal gun salute. Fortune, 78, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, after a lifetime of serving his community.
wfxl.com
GSP: Man killed in two-vehicle Brooks County crash
A man was killed during an accident in Brooks County Monday. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that troopers from Post 31 in Valdosta responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 133 and Georgia 122 just after 4 p.m. on September 5. Troopers say that the preliminary investigation determine that...
valdostatoday.com
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE -Tickets are now on sale for the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to Tallahassee’s Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Tallahassee for the first time ever! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, April 22nd and 23rd for 3 epic performances!
WCTV
Professor, Student Challenge Controversial New Law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A professor, a student and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms — a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
WCTV
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data analyst who is now running for Congress, is set to stand trial January 23, 2023, court records show. Jones is accused of illegally accessing the DOH computer network at the height of the pandemic. Jones claims she...
Blueprint using tax dollars to build Tallahassee park
The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency plans to use tax dollars to transform land in Northeast Tallahassee into a park.
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
