ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game

When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
greenepublishing.com

Cowboys Gameday: A clash of champions

It could be the toughest test of the season when the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys go north of the border to Brunswick, Ga., to face the Purple Hurricane of Fitzgerald High School, from Fitzgerald, Ga. This game is part of the annual "Border Wars" football classic, held each year. This year, seven games will pit some of the top football programs from North Florida with top programs from South Georgia. The games began on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 10.
BRUNSWICK, GA
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU mired in negative headlines

Florida A&M University faced unwanted media attention in the first few weeks of the academic. school year. FAMU, as students are aware, is an institution that is often in the news for some. purpose. However, FAMU’s image appears to be depicted negatively in recent occurrences. Many students are concerned...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Recruiting#Momentum#American Football#College Football#The 247sports Composite
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU to buy housing north of campus

Florida A&M University is trying to address the lack of on-campus housing by expanding to areas north of the campus. FAMU plans to purchase properties on Conklin and Eugenia streets and Rattler Court. The FAMU Board of Trustees approved this proposal last month and allowed President Larry Robinson to seek...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
howafrica.com

Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page

Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment

Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ecbpublishing.com

Former Sheriff Ken Fortune laid to rest

ECB Publishing, Inc. Photo by Cody Cruver. September 2, 2022. Members of the community, as well as family and friends of the late Ken Fortune, attended a funeral Friday, Sept. 2, in honor of the former Jefferson County Sheriff. Fortune was laid to rest in the Oak Field Cemetery, located at 2462 Waukeena Hwy., in Monticello. Members of local law enforcement came out to honor his legacy, and the funeral service included the playing of Taps and a formal gun salute. Fortune, 78, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, after a lifetime of serving his community.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

GSP: Man killed in two-vehicle Brooks County crash

A man was killed during an accident in Brooks County Monday. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that troopers from Post 31 in Valdosta responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 133 and Georgia 122 just after 4 p.m. on September 5. Troopers say that the preliminary investigation determine that...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE -Tickets are now on sale for the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to Tallahassee’s Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Tallahassee for the first time ever! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, April 22nd and 23rd for 3 epic performances!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Professor, Student Challenge Controversial New Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A professor, a student and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms — a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
MIDWAY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy