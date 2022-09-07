ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick

Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium. Raiders wide receiver...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen. The Bills […] The post Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?

As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you're bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both. According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm

The Buffalo Bills’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams told fans one thing: this is Josh Allen’s year. The Wyoming product has been banging on the gates of greatness for a few years now. Many are anticipating his rise to the top of the NFL quarterback hierarchy. Based on his first game of 2022, […] The post Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

Is Dak Prescott's injury to surgically repaired ankle concerning? | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott appeared on the Dallas Cowboys injury report as he continues to prepare to face Tom Brady in Week 1 on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys QB went into detail about why he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, saying quote: 'It is my ankle but it is just being very, very precautious..switching shoes today was probably not the best idea, so we're still good to go. I still feel the best I've felt in a very, very long time, not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether this is a big deal or not.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks

Are you ready for some football? We're just one day from the first Sunday of the season!. Here is everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under for every game and picks by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
NFL
TMZ.com

Adrian Peterson Hoping To Play For Bills, Rams Or 49ers This Season

Adrian Peterson ain't done with football yet ... the future Hall of Famer says he still wants to play -- and he revealed to TMZ Sports he's got his eye on joining one of the three big Super Bowl contenders this year. The former Minnesota Vikings star -- who's training...
NFL
FOX Sports

Why the San Francisco Giants went from juggernaut to just OK

A year ago this month, the San Francisco Giants were soaring past 100 wins on their way to edging the Los Angeles Dodgers in a division race for the ages. This September, the Giants are out of playoff contention and instead sorting out what they have for the future. As he spoke to reporters during a series against the rival Dodgers this week in Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly referenced the future as he explained his lineup, positional and pitching decisions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Rams' nightmare Week 1 loss: What went wrong for NFL's defending champs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams sorely missed three players who proved critical to the team's successful Super Bowl run on this very field a year ago. All three were in the building. Retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth hosted a pre-game ceremony where the Rams unfurled the Super Bowl banner....
NFL

