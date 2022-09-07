Dak Prescott appeared on the Dallas Cowboys injury report as he continues to prepare to face Tom Brady in Week 1 on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys QB went into detail about why he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, saying quote: 'It is my ankle but it is just being very, very precautious..switching shoes today was probably not the best idea, so we're still good to go. I still feel the best I've felt in a very, very long time, not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether this is a big deal or not.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO