The ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that helped Bills topple Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Buffalo Bills toppled Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener by a score of 31-10 on Thursday night. The Rams offense couldn’t get much of anything going for most of the night, as they were thoroughly flummoxed by the Bills defense.
4 clear reasons not to overreact to Rams stinker vs. Josh Allen, Bills
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams opened the 2022 season with a highly anticipated game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite the high level of enthusiasm surrounding the game, the Bills made a strong statement by beating the Rams at SoFi Stadium in lopsided fashion. The Rams offense gained only...
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick
Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium. Raiders wide receiver...
Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams
There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen. The Bills […] The post Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers
The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?
As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you're bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both. According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness. Dallas...
Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm
The Buffalo Bills’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams told fans one thing: this is Josh Allen’s year. The Wyoming product has been banging on the gates of greatness for a few years now. Many are anticipating his rise to the top of the NFL quarterback hierarchy. Based on his first game of 2022, […] The post Bills star Josh Allen gets real on devastating stiff-arm that sent Rams defender to the shadow realm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Dak Prescott's injury to surgically repaired ankle concerning? | UNDISPUTED
Dak Prescott appeared on the Dallas Cowboys injury report as he continues to prepare to face Tom Brady in Week 1 on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys QB went into detail about why he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, saying quote: 'It is my ankle but it is just being very, very precautious..switching shoes today was probably not the best idea, so we're still good to go. I still feel the best I've felt in a very, very long time, not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether this is a big deal or not.
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
Nick is taking Matt Stafford, Rams 31-27 over Bills in the NFL season opener | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford reportedly underwent an offseason elbow procedure. Nick Wright explains why he's still taking Stafford and the Rams in Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Will The Buffalo Win Super Bowl LVII? 2022 NFL Predictions Are In!
AFC East Winner - Buffalo Bills - Quarterback Josh Allen and Defensive End Von Miller deliver for the Bills faithful. AFC North Winner - Baltimore Ravens - Quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a career year. It still won't get them far in the playoffs. AFC South Winner - Indianapolis Colts...
Josh Allen, Bills snap incredible Sean McVay streak that is hard to believe Rams coach sustained for years
Believe it or not, Sean McVay has never lost in an opening game of the season. Even more astoundingly, the 36-year-old shot-caller has also never gone below .500 at any point in his coaching career. Well, that all changed on Thursday night as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills proved to be too much for defending champions Los Angeles Rams.
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks
Are you ready for some football? We're just one day from the first Sunday of the season!. Here is everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under for every game and picks by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
Adrian Peterson Hoping To Play For Bills, Rams Or 49ers This Season
Adrian Peterson ain't done with football yet ... the future Hall of Famer says he still wants to play -- and he revealed to TMZ Sports he's got his eye on joining one of the three big Super Bowl contenders this year. The former Minnesota Vikings star -- who's training...
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to agree on new deal prior to Week 1 deadline | SPEAK
Lamar Jackson extended his deadline for a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Earlier this week Jackson gave the Ravens until the Friday prior to Week 1 to agree on a long term deal. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and LeSean McCoy discuss their thoughts on how the Ravens handled the contract dispute.
Why the San Francisco Giants went from juggernaut to just OK
Baker, Trey Lance headline Broussard's Under Duress List entering NFL's Week 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard's BUD list makes its triumphant return ahead of the NFL Week 1 slate of games. Broussard nominates Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield, San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance, and Denver Broncos QB1 Russell Wilson. Broussard is joined by Nick Wright, Greg Jennings and Kevin Wildes to discuss the latest in the NFL.
Rams' nightmare Week 1 loss: What went wrong for NFL's defending champs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams sorely missed three players who proved critical to the team's successful Super Bowl run on this very field a year ago. All three were in the building. Retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth hosted a pre-game ceremony where the Rams unfurled the Super Bowl banner....
