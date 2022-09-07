Elite 2023 offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan commits to Texas AM

The dominos have begun to fall for Texas A&M on the recruiting front. On Tuesday afternoon, La Grange corner Bravion Rogers announced his re-commitment to the Aggies, after decommitting in August, and Wednesday afternoon, the Aggies got another piece of great news.

Offensive lineman, T.J. Shanahan, a 4-star recruit, ranked as the #6 interior offensive lineman in the nation, and the #28 overall prospect in the state of Texas, announced that he would be joining the Maroon Goons with Colton Thomasson, Chase Bisontis, and Naquil Bertrand in the 2023 class.

Shanahan, an Austin Westlake product, has been heavily leaning towards A&M for a while, but hadn’t set a commitment date, or given any inclination when he would finalize his decision. The A&M staff, has to be elated that Shanahan is now officially in the fold for 2023.

