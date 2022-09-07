ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme heat warning system, guidance for pregnant workers, and other heat bills Newsom signed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Friday announced the governor signed several pieces of legislation aimed at protecting Californians from extreme heat. Among the bills signed includes a measure that will create the nation's first extreme heat advance warning and ranking system to improve local preparedness for heat waves. The bill, Assembly Bill 2238, requires the Department of Insurance to develop the system by Jan. 1, 2025.
