Extreme heat warning system, guidance for pregnant workers, and other heat bills Newsom signed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Friday announced the governor signed several pieces of legislation aimed at protecting Californians from extreme heat. Among the bills signed includes a measure that will create the nation's first extreme heat advance warning and ranking system to improve local preparedness for heat waves. The bill, Assembly Bill 2238, requires the Department of Insurance to develop the system by Jan. 1, 2025.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
California heat wave: How to save energy to avoid rolling outages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have been asked to cut back on energy use for nine days straight while the state's power grid remains at risk of not having enough power to meet demand. That could lead to rolling outages. While many have been quick to answer the call to...
Calif. Gold Rush towns in peril as huge flames erupt from Mosquito Fire
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
California heat wave forecast: Smoky skies, looking ahead on final day of triple digits
Friday is another Weather Alert Day due to the extreme heat and unhealthy air quality in parts of Northern California. Although Friday won't be as hot as Thursday, there's still the possibility of breaking daily records, according to meteorologist Tamara Berg. Smoke in the area also continues to be an...
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
Experts: Electric vehicles could help, not hurt, California's energy grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week’s extreme heat and energy event has sparked some to suggest electric vehicles could further strain California’s energy grid as the state prepares to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars, claims energy experts across the state said are far from the truth.
California's birthday is today! Happy California Admission Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy birthday, California!. It might actually be more appropriate, really, to say "Happy California Admission Day!" This is the day that California officially became a U.S. state. The 31st state, to be precise. That isn't to say the path to statehood wasn't messy. We start with...
PG&E report: Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties started near one of its poles
While the cause of a massive wildfire burning in El Dorado and Placer counties has not yet been determined, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reports one of its poles was near where the fire started. The U.S. Forest Service had placed “caution tape around the base of a PG&E transmission...
California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although The post California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire appeared first on KION546.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Rolling blackouts for several Northern California communities called 'mistake,' said Cal ISO
LODI, Calif. — Managers with the state's power grid said there was a miscommunication with the Northern California Power Agency, which led to some unplanned outages for thousands during Tuesday's record-breaking heat. "It's regrettable we did have a communication issue," said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California...
Rent is rising in many California’s cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Flex Alert extended to Thursday with an additional hour at each end
CAISO has announced that Thursday's Flex Alert will run from 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm instead of 4:00 to 9:00
SFGate
California aims to lower fire insurance costs for homeowners
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California moved Wednesday to become the first state to lower insurance costs for property owners who make improvements to reduce their fire risk, the state's insurance commissioner said as wildfires again flared across the heat-stricken state. But the pending regulation still allows insurers to drop...
KTLA.com
‘Turn off nonessential power now’: Emergency alert helps California avert blackouts
With electricity use spiking amid the searing heat, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Management Services issued a rare alert Tuesday evening, calling for Californians to immediately reduce their energy use to avoid blackouts. “Emergency Alert: CAOES Conserve energy to protect public health and safety. Turn off nonessential power now,”...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
