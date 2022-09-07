Fleurs et Sel Hopes to Open First Bakery with Help of Fundraiser

After two years of making quarantine a little more sweet, Fleurs et Sel is looking to open its first brick-and-mortar in Los Angeles .

Owner Lara Adekoya opened this small treat business from her apartment after losing her job during the pandemic. She baked a couple dozen cookies, packaged them up, and made her first round of deliveries in April 2020. Now, Adekoya is taking the leap of faith and opening her own small bakeshop with a double oven, spiraling mixers, commercial refrigeration, and rolling racks. She hopes to make this sweet escape into a world and imagination through a GoFundMe fundraiser with the goal of $150,000.

Adekoya plans to use the funds to purchase commercial kitchen equipment and to cover the cost of the build-out and construction of the retail space, which is currently an empty shell. The location and opening date of the new bakery has yet to be announced. When the bakery opens, her fast-growing fanbase will have a place to go and purchase some of her delicious cookies.

“I started Fleurs et Sel a little over two years ago from my apartment,” according to the GoFundMe fundraiser. “I lost my job in 2020, and I yearned for human connection at the beginning of quarantine. I was inspired to follow my passions of cooking and community and found pleasure in the little things like scooping sugar and measuring flour. Baking was therapeutic, and I found my rhythm in the kitchen. All that was left was to share my craft with the world.”

Photo: Official

