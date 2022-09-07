Makers and Finders to Open Henderson Location Next Year

Founded Downtown in 2014 by UNLV alumnus and restaurateur Josh Molina , local coffee shop and Latin cafe Makers & Finders is preparing to open a fourth location (fourth when you include bakery/roastery Take It Easy Roasters in Chinatown ). This time, the expansion brings the brand to Henderson. The new Makers & Finders will open next spring on Valle Verde Drive , in Paseo Verde Plaza , according to recent coverage in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It is unknown how closely the new location’s menu will mirror that of the original, located in the Arts District . The Arts District location serves a proven menu of Latin Comfort Food, offering brunch favorites like the Empanada Flight and Churro Waffle, along with omelets, benedicts, and skillets that include Steak & Eggs and Latin Hash ( Braised Angus Beef, House Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Over Easy Egg ).

The dinner menu features Ceviche, empanadas, and entrees like Bandeja Paisa ( 12 oz New York Strip Steak, Crispy Pork Belly, Caramelized Maduros, Sunny Side Egg, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Avocado, Chimichurri ) and Atollado Colombiano ( Crispy Pork Belly, NY Steak, Shrimp, Cilantro Jalapeño Broth, Fried Rice, Sweety Drop Peppers, Harissa Drizzle, Sunny Side Up Egg ).

Anchored by a Smith’s Food and Drug , Paseo Verde Plaza is also home to eateries like Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails , Toro Sushi , and Tacotarian .

