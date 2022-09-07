ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Private Student Loans#Federal Student Aid#College Loans#The Post 9 11 Gi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
CNET

Student Loan Forgiveness: How to Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

If you owe money on student loans, relief could be coming your way as up to $20,000 of that debt could soon be forgiven. Additionally, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. The Biden administration has extended the pause on repaying student loans until January 2023.
EDUCATION
CNET

How to Apply for $10K-$20K Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is canceling as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who meet income guidelines. The administration is also extending the pause on repaying student loans till January 2023. While some borrowers may automatically see their debt forgiven by the Department...
COLLEGES
Fortune

Biden’s $10,000 student loan forgiveness could wipe out the debts of nearly half of all borrowers. But for others, it won’t even make a dent

President Biden unveiled a student loan forgiveness program on Wednesday that will wipe out the federal education debts of millions of Americans. The long-awaited executive action includes $10,000 in loan forgiveness for individual federal borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year and households earning less than $250,000 as well as $20,000 in forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients, according to the White House. Pell Grants are awarded to undergraduate students who “display exceptional financial need.”
POTUS
CBS Philly

These 13 states may tax borrowers on Biden's student loan relief

The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt is slated to lift a financial burden from millions of Americans. Yet the plan could add tax bills as high as $1,100 for borrowers in some states, according to a recent Tax Foundation analysis.That may catch some borrowers by surprise, given that the Biden administration noted its loan forgiveness won't be considered federal taxable income under a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act. That law, however, doesn't exempt loan forgiveness at the state level, although some states will likely follow the federal law in their treatment...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy