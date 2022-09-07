The Western Hockey League (WHL) was created in 1966, originally consisting of seven teams from Alberta and Saskatchewan. Today, the league is a premiere destination for young players to showcase their skills and offers 22 teams in the aforementioned provinces as well as British Columbia, Manitoba, Washington State, and Oregon. Of course, it is one of three leagues that comprise the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) along with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), with all three competing for the Memorial Cup annually. The Calgary Flames, along with many other teams, have a rich history of drafting outstanding talent from the WHL. Currently, some of the team’s top prospects like Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, and Matt Phillips have roots from the league in addition to roster players Milan Lucic, Dillon Dube, and Juuso Valimaki.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO