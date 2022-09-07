Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Penguins and Flyers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
Here’s something you don’t hear everyday, we may see a major trade between two rivals in the NHL. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are two teams to watch this season as they’re headed in opposite directions and could be able to help each other out by doing business together.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason and are entering an extremely important campaign for the core’s development. The addition of Alex Debrincat and the team’s young players who continue to develop are just a couple of reasons why fans should be excited about the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers 4 Must-Watch Games in 2022-23
We’re just over a month away from the start of the regular season. For the Edmonton Oilers and Oil Country, there’s a lot to be excited about. The team finished as one of the final four teams in last season’s playoffs and is transitioning into legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Best Players to Come From the WHL
The Western Hockey League (WHL) was created in 1966, originally consisting of seven teams from Alberta and Saskatchewan. Today, the league is a premiere destination for young players to showcase their skills and offers 22 teams in the aforementioned provinces as well as British Columbia, Manitoba, Washington State, and Oregon. Of course, it is one of three leagues that comprise the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) along with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), with all three competing for the Memorial Cup annually. The Calgary Flames, along with many other teams, have a rich history of drafting outstanding talent from the WHL. Currently, some of the team’s top prospects like Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, and Matt Phillips have roots from the league in addition to roster players Milan Lucic, Dillon Dube, and Juuso Valimaki.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Canadiens Set Stage for Rebuild with Reported Allen Extension
Obviously, nothing’s set in stone (or ink) yet, but even mere reports Allen could be signing an extension are more than a glimpse into general manager Kent Hughes’ head. With actual news that Carey Price was put on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and suggestions his career can be over altogether, the Habs need to be thinking about the future in net. At 32 years old, Allen isn’t it.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Ben Chiarot pulls back curtain on decision to join Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings needed defensive reinforcements this past NHL offseason. And they got it in a huge way with the signing of veteran blueliner Ben Chiarot. The 31-year-old defenseman signed a four-year contract with the Red Wings back in July. Some have criticized the deal. Nevertheless, the team hopes Chiarot can provide veteran stability […] The post Ben Chiarot pulls back curtain on decision to join Red Wings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Kakko Being Surpassed by 2019 Draft Classmates
When it comes to Kaapo Kakko, all the New York Rangers can do is wait. Despite being surprisingly scratched by coach Gerard Gallant in the team’s final game of last season, a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Blueshirts remain committed to the potential of the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Signing him to a two-year bridge contract in the offseason, the front office maintains high hopes for the Finnish power forward who was one of the two consensus top prospects three years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Henrik Lundqvist finally takes promised role with organization
When Henrik Lundqvist was forced to retire from the game of hockey after a heart condition that required surgery, it was a somber day. At the time, the New York Rangers told him that he had a place at the World’s Most Famous Arena but he wasn’t ready to take the job just yet.
markerzone.com
BOB HARTLEY SINGLES OUT ONE PLAYER, BLAMING HIM FOR CAREY PRICE'S INJURY PROBLEMS
Bob Hartley has not coached in the NHL for six years, but he is still very much in tune with the state of the league. He is two years removed from winning the Gagarin Cup (KHL Championship), and rumor has it he is seeking a return to an NHL bench. Hartley is an animated guy who is not afraid to say what is on his mind, and recently he appeared on a French-speaking radio broadcast and offered his two-cents on Carey Price's injury and went so far as to blame much of the goaltender's woes on one player in specific.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Should Give Nils Lundkvist Another Chance
Entering last season, the New York Rangers expected defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to become a key part of their future, but now he has become the subject of trade rumors (from ‘Rangers trying to trade frustrated Nils Lundkvist,’ New York Post, 9/1/22). Though the team has a lot of talented defense prospects, they should give the right-handed blueliner who just turned 22 another opportunity in the NHL as he has the potential to develop into a top-four defenseman.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Face Early Test With Season Opener Versus Lightning
The New York Rangers‘ fairytale postseason run ended in a Game 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. After sneaking past the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, the veteran prowess of the Bolts was too much to handle for the young Blueshirts. In a Hollywood-esque way, the new 2022-23 season will open with the defending Eastern Conference champs heading into Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers.
