According to a report from KRDO, a climber has died in the Sangre de Cristos after taking a 100-foot fall in the area of Lily Lake near Ellingwood Point on Wednesday. Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue confirmed in a Facebook post that they were conducting a mission in this area, which is now complete. Though not stated in the post, it is presumed that this mission is related to this incident. During the mission, it was requested that the public stay clear of crews in the Lake Como Road area, as well as on Blanca Peak and Ellingwood Point – two 14,000-foot mountains connected via a saddle. Heavy helicopter activity was reportedly set to take place at this time. A full mission report is expected to be released within 24 to 48 hours.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO