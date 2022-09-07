ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Colorado Kids Get Sweet Snow Deal At Ski Resorts

Sure, it's still pretty hot outside and we have plenty of warm weather ahead of us but you know that changes are coming and the seasons will be shifting soon and when that happens, it's time to start thinking about what we enjoy doing when the temperatures cool and the snow starts flying.
What You Need To Know About Required Snowmobile Registration In Colorado

If you own a snowmobile and plan to drive it on public lands and trails in Colorado, you must register your vehicle with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The snowmobile season is fast approaching in Colorado, which means it's time for back-country snow enthusiasts to start preparing for the winter season ahead. That includes making sure the vehicle is registered before hitting the trails.
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado

It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado

It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
Remember When Jack Kerouac Spent Time in Colorado?

Jack Kerouac was an American novelist who wrote: “On the Road.” The famous book documented a series of Kerouac's trips across the country with his group of buddies. He wrote his friends into the plot as fictional characters, and portrayed himself as the narrator, named Sal Paradise. At the time it was published, the book was considered to be groundbreaking and also a bit controversial. The 1957 novel helped define a generation and continues to sell upwards of nearly 130,000 copies per year 65 years later.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
4,000 Cars Stolen Every Month In Colorado

Did you know Colorado has the highest motor vehicle theft rate in the United States? It's true. More than 4,000 cars in Colorado have been stolen every month so far in 2022 and we are on pace to exceed 48,000 for the year - which would be an all-time high. The estimated total value of these cars is nearly $1 billion.
Whack a Chocolate Pinata at One Colorado Mexican Restaurant

The next time you go out to eat and the server asks you if you saved any room for dessert, you might want to say yes. Especially if you can take a literal whack at it. One Colorado Mexican restaurant will let you do just that with a chocolate pinata. Hacienda Colorado offers this tasty, yet totally hittable dessert for those that saved room for it.
REPORT: One dead after 100-foot fall in Colorado mountains

According to a report from KRDO, a climber has died in the Sangre de Cristos after taking a 100-foot fall in the area of Lily Lake near Ellingwood Point on Wednesday. Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue confirmed in a Facebook post that they were conducting a mission in this area, which is now complete. Though not stated in the post, it is presumed that this mission is related to this incident. During the mission, it was requested that the public stay clear of crews in the Lake Como Road area, as well as on Blanca Peak and Ellingwood Point – two 14,000-foot mountains connected via a saddle. Heavy helicopter activity was reportedly set to take place at this time. A full mission report is expected to be released within 24 to 48 hours.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Watching for Grand Mesa Wildlife Near Water Dog Reservoir

Fall colors are coming to Colorado, and the Grand Mesa is getting ready with Color Weekend coming on the final Saturday and Sunday in September. Today we are headed into an area that is a really nice place to hike to see fall colors and a trail that is also home to frequent wildlife sightings during the right time of day.
