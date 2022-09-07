ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old man indicted in May homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting of a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, has been indicted after Columbus police identified him as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Trey L. Glover, 32, on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue in May, court […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Two Teens Arrested in Columbus for Double Homicide of Two Peers

COLUMBUS – Two teenagers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for a double murder that occurred on June 3, 2022. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers and Columbus Fire Medics arrived at scene and found victim # 1 seated in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced victim #1 deceased at 11:14 p.m. Officers were then advised of a second victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Rd., where it is believed this incident took place. Officers arrived at scene and found victim #2 laying in the parking lot unresponsive, victim #2 was pronounced at 11:27 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus police are changing when arrest warrants are served

In the wake of last week’s deadly shooting of Donavan Lewis, an unarmed Black man, the Columbus Division of Police is changing when most arrests warrants can be served. Lewis was fatally shot by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. on August 30 as he and other officers served an arrest warrant for Lewis at a Hilltop apartment.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

1 injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Band-Aids on bullet wounds:' Attorney reacts to CPD's new warrant policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Civil rights attorney Sean Walton has a hard time giving Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant much praise for a new policy change within the department. "It's more of the same and it's frustrating," Walton said Friday. Bryant announced sweeping policy changes on Thursday regarding how...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police chief issues new policy for serving warrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is changing its policy on when an arrest warrant can be executed after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old unarmed Black man in the middle of the night. Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo on Thursday to all sworn personnel that “no pre-planned arrest warrants shall […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Beast

Video Shows Mom Raging at Cops After Her Son Was Shot in Bed

As new video offered a fresh vantage point of the killing of Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot in bed last month by a Columbus Police officer while possibly holding a vape pen, the slain man’s family issued a fresh call for justice. “I want to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Donovan Lewis' loved ones talk changes following police shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and close friends of Donovan Lewis stood together with attorneys at City Hall on Thursday. They spoke to Columbus reporters for the first time since his death. Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran held back tears at times. “My goal is justice for Donovan,” Duran, whose...
COLUMBUS, OH

