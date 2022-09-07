Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abstract Athlete art exhibition highlights former athletes, veterans turned artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
21-year-old man indicted in May homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting of a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, has been indicted after Columbus police identified him as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Trey L. Glover, 32, on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue in May, court […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
sciotopost.com
Two Teens Arrested in Columbus for Double Homicide of Two Peers
COLUMBUS – Two teenagers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for a double murder that occurred on June 3, 2022. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers and Columbus Fire Medics arrived at scene and found victim # 1 seated in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced victim #1 deceased at 11:14 p.m. Officers were then advised of a second victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Rd., where it is believed this incident took place. Officers arrived at scene and found victim #2 laying in the parking lot unresponsive, victim #2 was pronounced at 11:27 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wosu.org
Columbus police are changing when arrest warrants are served
In the wake of last week’s deadly shooting of Donavan Lewis, an unarmed Black man, the Columbus Division of Police is changing when most arrests warrants can be served. Lewis was fatally shot by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. on August 30 as he and other officers served an arrest warrant for Lewis at a Hilltop apartment.
WSYX ABC6
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
WSYX ABC6
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
Double Murder Suspects, 15 and 16-Years-Old Arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH – the Columbus Police Department has announced the arrest of two teenagers wanted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
1 injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
WSYX ABC6
'Band-Aids on bullet wounds:' Attorney reacts to CPD's new warrant policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Civil rights attorney Sean Walton has a hard time giving Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant much praise for a new policy change within the department. "It's more of the same and it's frustrating," Walton said Friday. Bryant announced sweeping policy changes on Thursday regarding how...
Columbus police chief issues new policy for serving warrants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is changing its policy on when an arrest warrant can be executed after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old unarmed Black man in the middle of the night. Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo on Thursday to all sworn personnel that “no pre-planned arrest warrants shall […]
Daily Beast
Video Shows Mom Raging at Cops After Her Son Was Shot in Bed
As new video offered a fresh vantage point of the killing of Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot in bed last month by a Columbus Police officer while possibly holding a vape pen, the slain man’s family issued a fresh call for justice. “I want to see...
WSYX ABC6
Family speaks out after Donovan Lewis was shot, killed by Columbus police officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Donovan Lewis held a news conference Thursday morning, over a week after the 20-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer. The press conference was held at City Hall. Lawyers said they chose that location as a symbol...
WSYX ABC6
Donovan Lewis' loved ones talk changes following police shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and close friends of Donovan Lewis stood together with attorneys at City Hall on Thursday. They spoke to Columbus reporters for the first time since his death. Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran held back tears at times. “My goal is justice for Donovan,” Duran, whose...
Shoplifters target Columbus adult store for second consecutive day
COLUMBUS, OH – A pair of shoplifters who robbed a Columbus adult store on July...
Comments / 1