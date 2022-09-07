Elon, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team went five sets against Florida A&M, but the Rattlers won the fourth and fifth sets to earn a 25-21, 13-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-5 victory Friday night. The match was part of the Phoenix/Aggie Volley for Unity Tournament to benefit the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Alamance County. With the win, Florida A&M improves to 2-7 and Elon falls to 1-7. VOLLEY FOR UNITY.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO