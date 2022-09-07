Read full article on original website
Related
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Beats UNCG For First Home Win
ELON, N.C. — Leah Daniel recorded 16 kills, Sydney Daniels notched a career-high 28 digs and the Elon volleyball team rode its most blocks in three years to a 3-1 win (25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19) over UNCG in the final match of the Phoenix/Aggie Volley for Unity Tournament on Saturday.
elonphoenix.com
Elon Posts Shutout For First Time In Five Years, Defeats Wofford 26-0
Spartanburg, S.C. – The Elon University football team posted its first shutout in five years, defeating long-time rival Wofford for the first time since 2009, in a 26-0 victory Saturday at Gibbs Stadium. Elon held Wofford to just 128 yards of total offense and methodically dominated the game on...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Celebrates Senior Day Sunday Against Longwood
ELON, N.C. — Winner of two straight, the Elon women's soccer team (3-2-1) returns to Rudd Field on Sunday to celebrate a special class of seniors prior to its match against Longwood. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m., with Senior Day ceremonies set for approximately 6:45. COVERAGE. Live stats...
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Blanks Stony Brook, 1-0
ELON, N.C. – A goal scored early in the match from senior Mason Duval was the difference maker for the Elon University men's soccer to earn its first three points in Colonial Athletic Association play Athletic Association play. The Phoenix defeated Stony Brook, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, at Rudd Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elonphoenix.com
Elon Falls In Five Sets To Florida A&M
Elon, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team went five sets against Florida A&M, but the Rattlers won the fourth and fifth sets to earn a 25-21, 13-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-5 victory Friday night. The match was part of the Phoenix/Aggie Volley for Unity Tournament to benefit the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Alamance County. With the win, Florida A&M improves to 2-7 and Elon falls to 1-7. VOLLEY FOR UNITY.
elonphoenix.com
Softball Welcomes Reagan Hartley to its Roster for 2023
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team and head coach Kathy Bocock announced the addition of Reagan Hartley to its roster for the 2023 season on Friday, Sept. 9. Hartley arrives after spending a season at Chattanooga State. "We're so happy to add a player of Reagan's caliber...
Comments / 0