Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary
A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
Lambertville Goes Wild to hold native plant sale
Lambertville Goes Wild is sponsoring a native plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at Cavallo Park, 2 Mount Hope St., Lambertville. Toadshade Wildflower Farm and Gino’s Nursery will be selling an array of perennials, shrubs, trees, and vines. Representatives from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve and the Hunterdon County chapter of the Native Plant Society of New Jersey will also be on hand for information and advice.
Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought
If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
gridphilly.com
Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely
The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
Revised school dress code a possibility for school district
Cherry Hill students could have a more lenient dress code in the near future if the revised standards already introduced by the board of education on first reading are approved on the second. During a policy committee meeting on Aug. 30, members reviewed the results of a Thought Exchange, where...
Camden, NJ middle schools are being ‘adopted’ by Subaru
Subaru Motors of America has announced that it is “adopting” all the middle schools in the Camden District (grades 6 through 8). The adoption of Camden City School District middle schools will impact seven schools, 88 classrooms, and 1,184 students. In addition to providing flexible funding for teachers to purchase supplies customized to their classroom, Subaru will also provide school supply kits of classroom essentials, packed by employees at Subaru of America.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Saturday Sept. 17. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads. “Motorists should give themselves plenty of time...
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school
The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
thesunpapers.com
Four Haddonfield students recognized by college board
Four Haddonfield Memorial High School (HMHS) students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. Seniors Lola Cooke, Julian Durkin, and Sofia Johnson and junior Ryan Cataldo were recently notified that they are recipients of the National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA). The National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented...
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
thesunpapers.com
Senior trips in September and December
There are two fun and festive motor-coach trips offered in September and December hosted by the Moorestown Senior group, the Evergreen Women’s Club in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department. The first is a trip to the landmark hotel, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, NJ for high tea on Sept. 13. Bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 4:15 p.m. Take a break and enjoy the beauty and luxury of this grand hotel. You’d be in good company – cartoonist Al Capp, and actors Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly stayed there.
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems
One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
thedp.com
Acme closed temporarily after City's inspection finds mice feces, debris in store
Acme Markets closed temporarily Thursday afternoon after the City’s recent inspection of the building found multiple instances of rodent activity, as well as an accumulation of debris and grease in several areas of the store. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has ordered Acme, which is located at 40th...
camdencounty.com
Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Gloucester Township
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a raccoon removed from a yard in Gloucester Township has tested positive for rabies. On Aug. 31, a raccoon attempted to attack an individual in...
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
buckscountyherald.com
Rockhill Drive Ramp in Bensalem to close for two years
The ramp from Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Interchange to southbound U.S. 1 will close beginning Tuesday morning, September 13, for about two years for bridge construction in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use northbound U.S....
buckscountyherald.com
Middle Bucks student-built house finds a home
Middle Bucks Institute of Technology’s student-built home has moved to its permanent location in Bucks County. The home was disassembled and loaded by crane onto four flatbed trucks, then transported to the buyer’s site. The student-built house is built primarily by students in the Construction Carpentry program. The...
Chester County Place Ranked Among 10 Small Towns That Feel Like Stepping Back in Time
Image via Chester County's Brandywine Valley. St. Peter’s Village along French Creek is one of the top ten places in the United States that feel like you are stepping back in time when visiting, writes Dana Schulz for the Best Life Online.
