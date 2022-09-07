Read full article on original website
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 9/09/2022 —...
BLM seeks public input on oil and gas project in Vermillion Basin
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment regarding a Plan of Development for the Vermillion Basin Infill Project. Details of the proposed infill project include adding approximately 150 wells to...
The RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteers of the Month for August
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the groups that participated in a recent community project as their Volunteers of the Month for August. These groups include Bayer Crop Science, Redi Services, and the Youth of the Rock Springs and Pilot Butte Wards.
A Real Nail Biter: Manhole Cover Vote Tears Apart Rock Springs, WY
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved a request from the engineering/operations and public services department for the emergency replacement of a deteriorated manhole during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. A letter to the city council from director of engineering, operations and public services Paul...
City Discusses How to Reduce its Deer Population
ROCK SPRINGS — During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the city discussed ways to control its deer population. One resident fed up with the increase in deer activity asked the Council to figure out a way to decrease the city’s deer population. Under presentations, the Council...
Rebuilding and restoring – A story of second chances
Green River, Wyoming – Washington Square, formerly known as Washington School, has a history dating back to 1925 when the first group of 5th and 6th-grade students walked through its doors breathing life into the structure as an elementary school for the next 50 years. When the new Washington School was built, the Central Administration building for Sweetwater County School District #2 found a home in the structure. After serving the community for over 20 years in that role, the building was purchased by a private owner to be used for businesses and given the name Washington Square. On the evening of December 26, 2019, tragedy struck as the building caught fire destroying much of the external structure of the building and bringing the businesses inside to a total loss.
RSHS student Alaina Kothe is holding a Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser tomorrow
Rock Springs- Rock Springs High School student Alaina Kothe is holding a Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser tomorrow afternoon. It all started when she needed to do a project so was interested in for her American Government class. She decided she had to do something with Cystic Fibrosis because it is a very important subject that needs more awareness.
James Noble (February 11, 1936 – September 8, 2022)
James Noble was born February 11th, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and completed the small family of James Noble and Mary Bercich Noble. He would say he was an only child but never lonely as his cousins filled the role of siblings. Jim was called Jimmy because the name James and Jim was already taken becoming Saint James, bestowed on him by his children and their spouses. He was James VII, all in a row. He was proud of his heritage, both the Johnny bull English and the Yugoslavian of his mother.
Green River Fire Department to host 9/11 memorial walk
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Walk on September 11. The walk will take place beginning at Fire Station Two, 500 Shoshone Ave. in Green River, Wyoming. The walk will begin by walking up Shoshone Avenue to Uinta, turn right at Uinta to Monroe Avenue. Then down Monroe Avenue to Hitching Post Drive back to Station Two. The walk will be completed with the ringing of the bell on the fire engine.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 10, 2022
September 10, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Areas of smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Tonight – Clear, with a low of around 37....
Woman Wanted For Wyoming Cell Phone Theft
Police in Rock Springs are asking for information on a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from a local Verizon store. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photos hid a cell phone in her clothing and walked out of the store without paying for it.
GRHS celebrates new Culinary Arts room with ribbon cutting ceremony
Green River, Wyoming – Staff from Green River High School, SWSD #2, and the Green River School Board gathered together the evening of September, 7 to celebrate the newest addition to the GRHS in the form of a newly remodeled culinary arts room at 5:30 p.m. Construction on the room, previously known as the food and sewing rooms, began last spring and was completed mid-August prior to school starting. The goal of adding the industrial-style kitchen is to allow exposure to the food prep industry as a career path for high school graduates.
Obituaries
This Wyo4news category contains obituaries for the residents of Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Starting June 1, 2022, the cost to submit an obituary is $50.00, prepaid. The cost for any changes to the original obituary submission will be $25.00. Wyo4news Obituaries should be no longer than 500 words. Please attach, do not embed within the obit text, a large jpeg photo.
Patriotism from peaks to prairie: Wyoming women of the daughters of the American Revolution
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum in collaboration with the High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating the history of the Wyoming DAR with the traveling show “Patriotism from Peaks to Prairie: Wyoming Women of the Daughters of the American Revolution” going on through the month of September.
ARTember taking place today in Bunning Park
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Steven Davis. Dr. Megan Beavers – Wildlife acrylics/watercolors/drawings. Jason Smith/Big Guy – Tie-dye, wearable clothing. Helena Albers, Sweetwater Pebble Art – pebble art. David Gutierrez – photography. Andrew Kneeland, Kneeland Fine Art – acrylic, oil, ceramics. Howard...
Connie Sarah Thomas (June 25, 1943 – September 3, 2022)
Connie Sarah Thomas, 79, passed away on September 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 6 – September 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)
Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Mustangs take home soccer and volleyball matches
September 8, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs soccer team took a 3-0 decision yesterday over Colorado Northwest Community College in their home opener. The win ups the Mustangs’ season record to 4-5. They will host Laramie Community College tomorrow at 1 p.m. and then Western...
