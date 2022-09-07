ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Public notice draft legislation tabled after Montana news organizations testify

After Montana news organization leaders testified this week against draft legislation that would allow local municipalities to publish public notice online, rather than in print newspapers, lawmakers tabled the bill. The draft bill, PD12, sought to allow counties and municipalities to electronically publish required notices that alert the public to...
Super PAC faces new allegations in Montana

An out-of-state political organization found to have violated Montana campaign finance law continues to face questions about its activity in three Republican legislative races during the 2022 primary election, even as it pursues legal action against the state’s top political practices enforcer. Last month, the national political watchdog nonprofit...
AG Knudsen, Stockgrowers Dissect the BLM Handout to the APR

A friend of ours in Bozeman came up with the best one-liner describing Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT): "he's the Ron DeSantis of AG's." Well said. Ron DeSantis is, of course, the hard-charging, freedom-protecting, and popular governor of Florida. (Just ask Gavin Newsom's relatives) If you missed our conversation...
Elk management in the crosshairs

It seems that nobody is happy with the state of elk management in Montana. Public land hunters say hunting on state and federal land is becoming an increasingly crowded and fruitless pursuit. Large landowners say they’re taking heavy financial losses as the state’s swelling elk population seeks forage and harbor from hunters and other predators on private property. Outfitting groups argue it’s difficult to build a sustainable business model for lucrative bull elk hunts given the inherent uncertainty of the state’s permit draw system. Recreational access and wildlife advocates counter that the state is edging toward privatizing wildlife with offerings like a landowner incentive program that’s been dubbed “bulls for billionaires.”
Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gianforte asks courts to help keep the public out of his business

“Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me. … Even when they enter deep into our world or sink below us, they still think that they are better than we are. They are different.” -F. Scott Fitzgerald Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte doesn’t just think he’s better than we […] The post Gianforte asks courts to help keep the public out of his business appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper

Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group. "I have not been a member for many years and have not...
‘The Human Psyche Was Not Built for This’

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive their biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Vicky Rae Byrd had a sinking feeling. As she scrolled through her phone on election night, her pick for president...
Montana's Governor's Mansion

Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.

Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings is the One of the Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the United States

The United States is very well known for the diversity of its population, with places like Ellis Island in New York City welcoming over 12 million immigrants from across the world. With a large number of ethnic groups across the country, some cities have more diversity than others and Billings just happens to be one of the cities that don't have a lot of residents of multiple ethnic groups.
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana

East to Gold Mountain: Chinese Miners in Montana And when Montana experienced its own gold rush, many Chinese came to Bannack and Virginia City to seek their fortunes; the first mention of Chinese arriving in the area was in an 1865 issue of the Virginia City newspaper The Montana Post, which groused at the arrival of a small group of gold-seeking Chinese workers.  ...
