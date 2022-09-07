Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New pickleball courts pop up in Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Could Interactive Museums Help Save Denver's Malls?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver, homeless coalition search for shelter for displaced hotel residentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Numerous fish die-off due to low dissolved oxygen levels in Colorado lake
Numerous fish at Mann-Nyholt Lake in Adams County have been found dead as a result of high water temperatures and a recent algae bloom, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). "High water temperatures, lower levels of running water feeding into the lake, and a recent...
State, feds studying possible expansion of Bear Creek Lake
Water conservation is a hot topic as supply continues to dwindle, and a new partnership is exploring the idea of expanding a west metro reservoir to address supply and demand gap. The Colorado Water Conservation Board, Army Corps of Engineers and City of Lakewood partnered on a study to examine gaps in water supply and demand, as part of the Colorado Water Plan. The study looked at several different scenarios to forecast and address water supply gaps through the year 2050. The South Platte Basin, which serves the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and the northeastern plains, is projected to have a gap anywhere between 509,000 acre-feet and 835,000 acre-feet per year. The CWCB and Army Corps of Engineers chose Bear Lake because it has an existing dam and provides an opportunity to store more water at what the group calls a more reasonable cost. The study is examining whether an expansion can decrease the supply/demand gap, possible impacts to flood control, and environmental and recreational impacts. If deemed feasible, funding for expansion and enhancement of recreational areas and open space would be a large part of the project. There is no set timeline for the project. The feasibility study is ongoing.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
DIA receives FAA grant to fund study potential new runway
Denver International Airport currently has six very busy runways, and a new grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will allow the airport to fund planning and studying of a seventh runway. The studies will specifically look at if an additional runway is needed, when flight operations may require a new runway, possible locations, and possible environmental impacts. A possible outcome of the study is that a new runway may not be needed at this time. DIA is consistently ranked in the top 5 busiest airports in the world, and is expected to reach 100 million annual passengers in the decade. "It is in the best interest for the airport and our airline partners that we complete the environmental study to determine if and when a 7th runway might be needed and develop mitigation plans to address potential environmental impacts so we can properly prepare for the future," CEO Phil Washington said in a statement. There will be an opportunity for public comment as a part of the studies, which begin this fall and are expected to last approximately four years.
denverite.com
Denver wants to pour millions into the South Platte River Trail. Here’s where it could make your run or ride better
The backbone of the Denver metro’s regional trail network will get tens of millions of dollars worth of repairs and upgrades over the next eight years. More than a half-dozen separate projects will result in a nearly completely rebuilt South Platte River Trail from “top to bottom” in Denver by 2030, said Cinceré Eades, resiliency and regional trails program supervisor for Denver Parks and Recreation.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That...
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
DenverREADY gives free Bug Out Bags away as part of National Preparedness Month
An event being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday aims to get people ready to respond to emergencies as part of National Preparedness month.
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
highlandsranchherald.net
Updated: Englewood pauses major bridge projects citing 'budget constraints'
Two major infrastructure plans in the City of Englewood — one to replace the aging South Broadway bridge over U.S. Highway 285 and one to create a new bridge for bicyclists and pedestrians crossing Oxford Avenue — have been paused due to "budget constraints," according to a city statement.
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
New wildfire in Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained
A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. The wildfire is approximately 500-600 acres, according to Poudre Fire Agency. As of 8 p.m., the fire was at zero containment.
5280.com
The 6 Best Dog Parks to Take Your Pup to in the Denver Metro Area
It’s no secret that Coloradans love their dogs. In fact, it’s common for Fido to tag along to parks, breweries and bars, work—and even Home Depot. But the best place to take your pup is to open space dedicated just for him and his four-legged brethren to run, play, bark, and fetch: the dog park.
These areas are under a heat advisory Thursday
The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to record-breaking heat.
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
