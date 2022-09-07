ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

MBA Student Earns Scholarship from Honors Business Fraternity, Delta Mu Delta

Alicia Caballero is soon to be a UIW alumna twice over, having earned a bachelor’s degree in 2011 and currently in her final semester as an MBA student with the H-E-B School of Business and Administration. In the classroom, Caballero has stood out, being described as “a first-rate student and trusted leader in our academic community” by her former professor Dr. Trey Guinn, program director of Communication Arts in the School of Media and Design. Outside of the classroom, Caballero continued to impress those around her, frequently appearing as on-air talent for the University’s TV and radio stations during her time as an undergraduate student. This drive for academic excellence continued into her MBA program where she became part of the Delta Mu Delta fraternity, Theta Gamma Chapter.
UIW Launches First-Generation Speaker Series

The UIW Office of Student Success: Academic Support Services hosted the inaugural session of UIW’s new First-Generation Speaker Series, supported by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) Accelerating Student Success Grant. Dr. Cynthia Mosqueda, faculty coordinator for the First Year Experience Program at El Camino College in Torrance, California, served as the featured speaker for the virtual event on Friday, Sept. 9.
UIW Holds Let’s Taco-Bout Mental Health Fair

UIW Behavioral Health Services hosted the second annual Let’s Taco-bout Mental Health fair on Thursday, Sept. 8. The event allowed more than 430 students, faculty and staff to take a moment to focus on their own mental health, have fun and enjoy tacos from the Mi Frijoles taco truck.
