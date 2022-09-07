Alicia Caballero is soon to be a UIW alumna twice over, having earned a bachelor’s degree in 2011 and currently in her final semester as an MBA student with the H-E-B School of Business and Administration. In the classroom, Caballero has stood out, being described as “a first-rate student and trusted leader in our academic community” by her former professor Dr. Trey Guinn, program director of Communication Arts in the School of Media and Design. Outside of the classroom, Caballero continued to impress those around her, frequently appearing as on-air talent for the University’s TV and radio stations during her time as an undergraduate student. This drive for academic excellence continued into her MBA program where she became part of the Delta Mu Delta fraternity, Theta Gamma Chapter.

