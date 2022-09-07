Read full article on original website
Gojo Releases New Study on Hospital Hand Hygiene Performance Rates
A new study by researchers at Gojo Industries demonstrates healthcare facilities that actively partner with their automated hand hygiene monitoring system (AHHMS) vendor are able to achieve greater improvement in hand hygiene performance— a backbone of infection control programs. The study was published in the journal Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology (ICHE).
